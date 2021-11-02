As President Joe Biden lived down to the nickname of “Sleepy Joe,” former President Donald Trump bemoaned the sight of America’s leader asleep at the switch.

In video shot at the climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Biden acts very much like the millions of people who catch themselves nodding off while bored.

Biden’s eyes close, then he opens them quickly. Then he closes them again for a much longer period.

Kayleigh McEnany:“Apparently Joe Biden naps longer in public than my daughter Blake” @seanhannity

pic.twitter.com/Z9NK0COG1Q — Kayleigh McEnany Fan Club (@KayleighZone) November 2, 2021



Biden’s nap ends when a staffer comes to speak to him.

Trump, who gave Biden the “Sleepy Joe” nickname, was quick to comment on Biden’s nap on the world stage.

“Even Biden couldn’t stand hearing so much about the Global Warming Hoax, the 7th biggest Hoax in America, followed closely behind by the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2 and, of course, the ‘No Collusion’ finding of the Mueller Report,” Trump said.

NEW! “Even Biden couldn’t stand hearing so much about the Global Warming Hoax, the 7th biggest Hoax in America…Biden went to Europe saying Global Warming is his highest priority, and then promptly fell asleep…”pic.twitter.com/Fb3r7srYNg pic.twitter.com/QWvbi30ZoC — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 1, 2021

“Biden went to Europe saying Global Warming is his highest priority, and then promptly fell asleep, for all the world to see, at the Conference itself,” Trump said. “Nobody that has true enthusiasm and belief in a subject will ever fall asleep!”

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell said she believed Biden was caught napping.

“He was seen on camera with his eyes closed, it appears that perhaps he was dozing,” O’Donnell said, according to Fox News. “In these settings, cameras are all around. The camera caught President Biden, who turns 79 later this month, with his eyes closed for a period of time, and you’re right, these can be embarrassing situations.”

“A moment like that in a session, can be a political obstacle,” O’Donnell said.

While you were locked away for over a year, Biden gets to travel and take naps in different countries. #democracy https://t.co/mgTERrBRz3 — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 2, 2021

Jeez… not the best look when you’re trying to tell the word to wake up. https://t.co/Z3smfdTPDy — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 1, 2021

ITV’s Emma Murphy offered her commentary on the incident and its ramifications.

“The Earth is in peril, the world’s power brokers have been called to action and arguably the most powerful of them all was caught dozing off,” she wrote.

“Not great optics for the US President and just the kind of thing Joe Biden and his team are keen to avoid. At 78, his stamina and fitness are always under scrutiny,” she wrote.

