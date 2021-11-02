Share
Trump Finds Out About Biden's Climate Conference Nap and Does Exactly What You'd Expect

 By Jack Davis  November 2, 2021 at 11:08am
As President Joe Biden lived down to the nickname of “Sleepy Joe,” former President Donald Trump bemoaned the sight of America’s leader asleep at the switch.

In video shot at the climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Biden acts very much like the millions of people who catch themselves nodding off while bored.

Biden’s eyes close, then he opens them quickly. Then he closes them again for a much longer period.


Biden’s nap ends when a staffer comes to speak to him.

Sheriff Gives Update on Brian Laundrie Death, Reveals How He 'Probably' Died

Trump, who gave Biden the “Sleepy Joe” nickname, was quick to comment on Biden’s nap on the world stage.

“Even Biden couldn’t stand hearing so much about the Global Warming Hoax, the 7th biggest Hoax in America, followed closely behind by the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2 and, of course, the ‘No Collusion’ finding of the Mueller Report,” Trump said.

“Biden went to Europe saying Global Warming is his highest priority, and then promptly fell asleep, for all the world to see, at the Conference itself,” Trump said. “Nobody that has true enthusiasm and belief in a subject will ever fall asleep!”

Is Joe Biden unfit to be president?

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell said she believed Biden was caught napping.

“He was seen on camera with his eyes closed, it appears that perhaps he was dozing,” O’Donnell said, according to Fox News. “In these settings, cameras are all around. The camera caught President Biden, who turns 79 later this month, with his eyes closed for a period of time, and you’re right, these can be embarrassing situations.”

“A moment like that in a session, can be a political obstacle,” O’Donnell said.

McAuliffe Makes False Claims About Youngkin to Link His Campaign to Trump

ITV’s Emma Murphy offered her commentary on the incident and its ramifications.

“The Earth is in peril, the world’s power brokers have been called to action and arguably the most powerful of them all was caught dozing off,” she wrote.

“Not great optics for the US President and just the kind of thing Joe Biden and his team are keen to avoid. At 78, his stamina and fitness are always under scrutiny,” she wrote.

 

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
