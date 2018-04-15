Trump Fires Back at James Comey, Calls for ‘Jail’

Days before former FBI Director James Comey’s book “A Higher Loyalty” is to be released, President Donald Trump has called for the disgraced former employee to be held accountable.

Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to suggest Comey deserves jail time for his actions — or lack thereof — when it came to classified information and integrity in Washington.

The big questions in Comey’s badly reviewed book aren’t answered like, how come he gave up Classified Information (jail), why did he lie to Congress (jail), why did the DNC refuse to give Server to the FBI (why didn’t they TAKE it), why the phony memos, McCabe’s $700,000 & more? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

“The big questions in Comey’s badly reviewed book aren’t answered like, how come he gave up Classified Information (jail), why did he lie to Congress (jail), why did the DNC refuse to give Server to the FBI (why didn’t they TAKE it), why the phony memos, McCabe’s $700,000 & more?” Trump tweeted.

Comey’s 304-page memoir documents his career before, during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, and even goes so far as to suggest his own mishandling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server scandal.

“I’ve taken some abuse, including from my beloved family, for ‘Seacresting it,’ by which they mean imitating the dramatic tease,” wrote Comey, who announced just days before the 2016 presidential election that the FBI had reopened its investigation into Clinton.

Clinton has even criticized Comey for this announcement, claiming that it swayed the election in Trump’s favor — a moment the former FBI official said was a mistake.

The president continued his tirade against Comey on Sunday for not taking into account the election polls when deciding if he should make Congress aware of numerous emails found on former Rep. Anthony Weiner’s computer, adding that Comey “thought she [Hillary] was going to win.”

Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe. In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

“Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe,” Trump tweeted. “In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball!”

Scheduled to be released Tuesday, Comey’s book includes more than just mishaps regarding Clinton and Congress. It also delves into personal contact he’s made with Trump.

Among a series of wrongs that have been cited, Comey accused Trump of being “untethered to the truth,” being overly concerned with political appearance, and throwing a so-called “loyalty dinner” at the White House just a week after the inauguration.

Do you think James Comey will face any consequences for his actions as FBI director? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“Now it was pretty clear to me what was happening,” wrote Comey, who claimed the president admitted to thinking “very highly” of him.

“The setup of the dinner, both the physical layout of a private meal and Trump’s pretense that he had not already asked me to stay on multiple occasions, convinced me this was an effort to establish a patronage relationship,” he wrote.

RELATED: Trump Slams Comey Hours Before Much-Anticipated Interview: ‘Worst FBI Director Ever’

However, Trump retorted with his own statement, claiming he never asked Comey for loyalty as the former FBI director suggested in his book.

I never asked Comey for Personal Loyalty. I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies. His “memos” are self serving and FAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

“I never asked Comey for Personal Loyalty. I hardly even knew this guy,” Trump tweeted. “Just another of his many lies. His ‘memos’ are self-serving and FAKE!”

Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

“Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!),” Trump tweeted. “Will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far!”

Comey is set to give his first interview since excerpts of his book have been released when he appears on ABC’s “20/20” Sunday night at 10 p.m. Eastern.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.