Since the election of President Donald Trump, we’ve seen the radical left take the form of a Democrat Party looking to gut the values of our country while their violent supporters flood the streets, dolled up by the mainstream media as peaceful protesters.

During a White House news conference on Monday, Trump lambasted Democrat politicians — especially Mayors Ted Wheeler of Portland, Lori Lightfoot of Chicago and Bill de Blasio of New York — for not extinguishing the mobs harming their cities.

“Most of our nation is extremely safe, by the way,” he said. “You know, you only see the bad. You see Portland and Chicago, and you see what’s happened in New York just in a very short period of time. It’s horrible what’s happened in New York. I love New York; I come from New York. And when I see — four years ago, I left, and I could see that it was problems under this mayor. He’s terrible mayor; one of the worst.”

Black Lives Matter and antifa have been agents of destruction for these communities and Democratic leaders are doing little to stop them — even as Trump continually extends his hand to swiftly restore order for them.

“We want states to work with us to deploy the National Guard to quell the unrest,” he said Monday. “All they have to do is call us.”

TRENDING: Washington Post Promises Catastrophic Violence if Biden Does Not Win

Calling the rioters “left-wing extremists,” the president recalled the hostility attendees of the Republican National Convention received when going home for the evening.

“You saw this when left-wing extremists attacked law-abiding citizens attending the Republic — the Republican National Convention at the White House, including Sen. Rand Paul and his wonderful wife, Kelley,” he said. “What they went through, but other people went through it too. And that was done very systematically. That was done on purpose. They knew we were having the convention, and they wanted to do everything they could to disrupt it.”

This is typical behavior of people who don’t want to solve problems democratically or by any lawful means; they want what they want by threat and force.

This isn’t American. And according to Trump, the Democrats — including their presidential nominee, Joe Biden — and these extremists are cut from the same cloth.

Do you think the Democratic Party and the establishment media are responsible for the violence in many cities? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1380 Votes) 1% (7 Votes)

“The violent rioters share Biden’s same talking points, and they share his same agenda for our nation,” the president said. “And even his strange speech today that he made in Pittsburgh, he didn’t mention the fact, and he didn’t mention the far left. He didn’t mention the far left, or, from what I saw, I don’t believe he mentioned the word ‘antifa.’ Antifa is a criminal organization, and he didn’t mention antifa thugs but mostly seemed to blame the police and law enforcement.”

If Biden is willing to condemn violent rioting, why isn’t he specifically calling out the groups directly responsible for it, especially as it escalates?

The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the streets of a great American city is unacceptable. I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same. https://t.co/JRuI7ya2Wv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 30, 2020

But despite Trump’s adamant condemnation of such violence for months, CNN sought to confirm his disapproval of protestors using … paintballs.

RELATED: Washington Post Promises Catastrophic Violence if Biden Does Not Win

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked him Monday, “You were just criticizing Joe Biden, saying he didn’t mention the far left or antifa during his speech today. You said you wanted to talk about left-wing political violence, but I notice you did not mention that your supporters were also in Portland this weekend, firing paintball guns at people, some sort of pepper spray. So do you want to also take this chance to condemn what your supporters did over the weekend?”

Trump was quick to hold the liberal media’s nose to the deadly reality of what happens when they fan the anger of dangerous mobs.

“Well, I understand they had large numbers of people that were supporters, but that was a peaceful protest,” the president said. “And paint is not — and paint is a defensive mechanism; paint is not bullets.”

“It’s a paintball gun. It’s a bullet,” Collins responded. (Something tells me she’s never shot either of them.)

Trump continued, “Your supporters — your supporters — and they are your supporters, indeed — shot a young gentleman who — and killed him — not with paint, but with a bullet. And I think it’s disgraceful.”

He was referring to the execution of a Trump supporter in Portland during a counterprotest Saturday night.

The establishment media are scrounging for a critique of the president while turning a blind eye to the myriad of problems with the Biden-Harris campaign. I mean, Sen. Kamala Harris promoted funding bail for these thugs.

If they truly stand for peace, Democratic leaders and the establishment media need to reconsider their rhetoric against Trump, his supporters and law enforcement, because we’ve seen enough cities burn and people killed by those spouting the very same.

The Trump administration has taken action, deploying the National Guard and restoring order whenever requested. We can’t risk putting the livelihood of Americans in the hands of Democrats who are slow and weak in their response to anarchy.

Vote for strength this November.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.