Trump Fires Back Against ‘Crazy Mueller Report,’ Says Some of It Is ‘Fabricated & Totally Untrue’

President Donald Trump wasted no time in going on the offensive with regard to statements made about him in the newly released special counsel report on Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election.

After more than two years, a redacted version of Robert Mueller’s investigation report was released to the public Thursday following a morning press conference by Attorney General William Barr.

The long-awaited release generated no shortage of headlines, with every major outlet rushing to break stories on the various events and cases covered in the more than 440-page report from the Department of Justice.

Early Friday morning, Trump responded via Twitter to coverage of more controversial portions of the report — portions which detail the president’s allegedly explosive private response to Mueller’s investigation.

Among other things, the president went after reports that a number of aides and administration officials had told investigators he had been highly emotional throughout the course of the investigation and even asked some to carry out actions that may have potentially amounted to obstruction.

A warning to our readers: The following tweets may contain strong language.

Statements are made about me by certain people in the Crazy Mueller Report, in itself written by 18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, which are fabricated & totally untrue. Watch out for people that take so-called “notes,” when the notes never existed until needed. Because I never…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

…agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the “Report” about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad). This was an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened, a… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

….big, fat, waste of time, energy and money – $30,000,000 to be exact. It is now finally time to turn the tables and bring justice to some very sick and dangerous people who have committed very serious crimes, perhaps even Spying or Treason. This should never happen again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

Referring to the document as the “Crazy Mueller Report,” Trump told followers that numerous claims made by former aides and members of his administration within the report were “fabricated & totally untrue.”

The president made clear on Friday his belief that many statements attributed to him in the report were manufactured by those seeking to demonize him or protect and bolster their own reputations.

One such statement — which has received immense press coverage — comes from then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ chief of staff Jody Hunt.

Hunt is cited in the report as saying she had taken notes on the president’s response to the appointment of Mueller to the role of special counsel.

According to Hunt, Trump had fearfully slumped back in his chair when he found out, saying, “Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I’m f—ed.”

Hunt also suggested that the president told Sessions, “Everyone tells me if you get one of these independent counsels it ruins your presidency. It takes years and years and I won’t be able to do anything. This is the worst thing that ever happened to me.”

“Watch out for people who take so-called ‘notes,’ when the notes never existed until needed,” Trump said in his response.

“It was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the ‘Report’ about me, some of which are total bulls— & only given to make the other person look good (or me look bad),” Trump continued in a second tweet, “This was an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened.”

As of this report, Trump has not addressed these claims further.

