Trump Fires Back at Democrats over Treatment of Hope Hicks

As former White House adviser Hope Hicks began closed-door testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, President Donald Trump denounced congressional Democrats for “extreme presidential harassment.”

Hicks was tight-lipped during the hearing, which is part of House Democrats’ efforts to use gleanings from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report against Trump, according to CNN.

Trump, however, was very clear in his condemnation of these efforts to fashion a case against the president for obstruction of justice during the investigation into allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in 2016.

Mueller’s report found no collusion, but did not offer a definitive answer on the issue of obstruction, setting in motion various probes from House Democrats.

“The Dems are very unhappy with the Mueller Report, so after almost 3 years, they want a Redo, or Do Over. This is extreme Presidential Harassment. They gave Crooked Hillary’s people complete Immunity, yet now they bring back Hope Hicks,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

“Why aren’t the Dems looking at the 33,000 Emails that Hillary and her lawyer deleted and acid washed AFTER GETTING A SUBPOENA FROM CONGRESS? That is real Obstruction that the Dems want no part of because their hearings are RIGGED and a disgrace to our Country!” he added.

For anyone who didn’t get the message, Trump added a resounding coda.

“DEMOCRAT CONGRESSIONAL HEARINGS ARE #RIGGED!” he tweeted.

Hicks’ appearance had already sparked dueling between the White House and Congress.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone had informed the committee on Tuesday that Hicks could not be forced to talk about her tenure in the White House, where she was part of Trump’s inner circle.

“Ms. Hicks is absolutely immune from being compelled to testify before Congress with respect to matters occurring during her service as a senior adviser to the President,” Cipollone wrote, according to The Hill.

“Because of this constitutional immunity, and in order to protect the prerogatives of the Office of the President, the President has directed Ms. Hicks not to answer questions before the Committee relating to the time of her service as a senior adviser to the President,” he continued.

In its reporting on the closed-door session, CNN said Hicks, who previously served as White House communications director, was refusing to answer questions, and that Democrats might go to court to force her to respond.

Democrats shared their outrage on Twitter.

I am watching Obstruction of Justice in action, as @TheJusticeDept is objecting to everything that Hope Hicks wants to say during her tenure in the White House. The Administration’s position is absurd & they will lose in court. What is the @realDonaldTrump Administration hiding? https://t.co/BqhkJJlbU5 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 19, 2019

This is what it’s like for the interview of Hope Hicks (questions modified but you’ll get the point): Chair: Ms. Hicks, was it a sunny day on your first day of work? Ridiculous DOJ Attorney: OBJECTION! Chair: Where was your office located? Ridiculous DOJ Attorney: OBJECTION! https://t.co/pHS93DpnJ1 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 19, 2019

“There is no such thing as absolute immunity that prevents someone from answering questions about any subject related to their work in an administration. It just doesn’t exist,” Democrat Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island said, CNN reported.

“This is an ongoing effort by the president of the United States to obstruct, to prevent Congress from finding the facts and behaving as if he’s above the law.”

New York Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said Hicks did respond to some questions, which CNN reported dealt with the Trump campaign and not her White House role.

“Ms. Hicks is answering questions put to her and the interview continues,” he said when he came outside the hearing room.

Hicks has previously testified before House and Senate panels and was interviewed by Mueller’s team during his investigation.

