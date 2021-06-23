Trump Fires Back Against Latest Media Hit Piece, Calls It 'Total Fake News'

Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Tuesday that responded to a report claiming he asked the Department of Justice to investigate the NBC show “Saturday Night Live,” ending with the words “2024 or before!”

“The story that I asked the Department of Justice to go after ratings-challenged (without Trump!) Saturday Night Live, and other late-night Losers, is total Fake News,” Trump said in the statement.

“It was fabricated, there were no sources, and yet the Lamestream Media goes with it,” he added.

“I did say, however, that Alec Baldwin has no talent, certainly when it comes to imitating me. The one who had what it took was Darrell Hammond.”

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/sBUazJiEcp — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 22, 2021

“With all of that being said, however, I do believe that the 100% one-sided shows should be considered an illegal campaign contribution from the Democrat Party, hard to believe I got 75 million votes (the most of any sitting President) despite all of that, together with a very Fraudulent Election. 2024 or before!” Trump concluded.

The concluding words, “2024 or before!” led to widespread speculation across social media.

Liberal outlets panned the former president’s “or before” phrase as fueling conspiracy theories that he will soon be reinstated in the White House.

Trump releases a statement denying he asked his DOJ to go after SNL. He then concludes the statement with “2024 or before!” — a nod toward the idea he could be reinstated (He cannot be reinstated) pic.twitter.com/C9NAytESCO — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) June 22, 2021

Most conservatives, however, focused on the reference to 2024 in Trump’s statement, believing the statement teases a future run for president.

The statement comes as Trump prepares for his upcoming rally in Ohio. The event will mark his first major rally since leaving the White House.

OHIO — IS GOING TO BE INSANE! pic.twitter.com/PwtXixmvEn — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) June 23, 2021

The controversy also follows allegations that Democrats are pursuing efforts to keep Trump from running for president in 2024.

Ex-senior Trump adviser and current Newsmax contributor Jason Miller tweeted on Tuesday that an investigation into the former president’s bodyguard is an attempt “to prevent President Trump from running in 2024.”

The Twitter post referred to a Wall Street Journal article on Monday that said former Trump bodyguard Matthew Calamari was under investigation regarding whether he “received tax-free fringe benefits.”

Rinky-dink b.s. Complete Witch Hunt. This is all about trying to prevent President Trump from running in 2024. https://t.co/PbW4lHMCE8 via @WSJ — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 22, 2021

The article explained, “Prosecutors’ interest in Mr. Calamari, once Mr. Trump’s bodyguard, indicates that their probe into the Trump Organization’s alleged practice of providing some employees with cars and apartments extends beyond Allen Weisselberg, the company’s chief financial officer, and his family.”

Miller wrote of the investigation, “Rinky-dink b.s. Complete Witch Hunt. This is all about trying to prevent President Trump from running in 2024.”

