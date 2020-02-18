SECTIONS
Trump Fires Back at Obama's 'Con Job' Presidents Day Claim, Gets Help from James Woods

By Joe Saunders
Published February 18, 2020 at 9:02am
For Barack Obama and his deluded fans, these truths have to hurt.

Obama’s Presidents Day Twitter post claiming credit for the humming U.S. economy three years after he left office infuriated millions of Americans who wasted no time firing back on social media.

But it was President Donald Trump — the American in the Oval Office who replaced Obama and has overseen an economic turnaround — who had the best perspective.

And Obama’s “con job” wasn’t fooling anyone.

“Did you hear the latest con job?” Trump wrote in a Monday evening Twitter post. “President Obama is now trying to take credit for the Economic Boom taking place under the Trump Administration. He had the WEAKEST recovery since the Great Depression, despite Zero Fed Rate & MASSIVE quantitative easing.

“NOW, best jobs numbers ever. Had to rebuild our military, which was totally depleted. Fed Rate UP, taxes and regulations WAY DOWN. If Dems won in 2016, the USA would be in big economic (Depression?) & military trouble right now. THE BEST IS YET TO COME. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

“The best is yet to come” has become a motto of the Trump presidency and the 2020 election. It’s a far cry from the doom-and-gloom messaging of the Obama years, where a fatalistic acceptance of American decline as an economic and global power was the accepted norm.

Do you think Americans are buying the Obama "con job"?

The reality of the economy today, with low unemployment and rising wages, demonstrates the lie Obama and his acolytes in the mainstream media are trying to peddle.

As conservative commentator Liz Peek noted in a piece in The Hill as far back as January 2018, professional economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal were giving Trump — not Obama — credit for the improving economy.

In The Journal article, the economists said Trump’s emphasis on deregulation and the tax cuts of 2017 would ignite continued growth after the malaise of the Obama years.

That was dated Jan. 11, 2018, less than a year after Trump’s inauguration in 2017. It’s now 2020 and that growth has continued — and Obama wants to take credit for it?

No sensible person would buy that — and conservative actor James Woods is more sensible than most.

The outspoken Woods — whose sanity and politics make him part of a rare breed in Hollywood — took to Twitter on Monday to blast Obama’s spurious claims.

And he did it with Obama’s own words. As was widely reported back in June 2016, before Trump was even the official GOP nominee, Obama mocked Trump’s plan’s for a rejuvenated economy as needing a “magic wand.”

Woods’ tweet didn’t let anyone forget that.

“The notion that you did anything but destroy the nation’s economy is beyond hilarious,” Woods wrote, addressing Obama. “‘Those jobs are never coming back. What’s he going to do, wave a magic wand?’ Yes, @realDonaldTrump did exactly that. Your only sad legacy was your blatant lies about ObamaCare.”

Among the more than 90,000 Twitter users who liked Woods’ post was Sen. Ted Cruz, the Texas Republican who was Trump’s last challenger for the 2016 Republican nomination and has become one of the president’s biggest supporters on Capitol Hill.

His response was simple and to the point:

“Damn straight.”

That sums it up pretty clearly.

Barack Obama can cling to whatever fantasies he chooses to about his dismal presidency — one that rivals Jimmy Carter’s 1970s fiasco for worst administrations in history.

In fact, Trump’s description of the country if Hillary Clinton had won in 2016  — “the USA would be in big economic (Depression?) & military trouble right now” — will sound awfully familiar to Americans who remember how awful the Carter years were.

Democrats and the media can pretend that what looked like crass ineptitude and steps toward socialism was really Obama laying the foundation for the vibrant economy the United States sees today.

But it’s hogwash. And every American who’s watched the economy growing, who’s seen family and neighbors return to the work force, and who’ve been able to get back to work themselves, knows it.

Obama and the mainstream media can milk “the latest con job” for all it’s worth, but the truth is staring Americans straight in the face.

And for Obama and his deluded fans, those truths have to hurt.

Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
