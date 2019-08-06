Trump Fires Back at Obama’s Mass Shooting Statement by Quoting Fox News Anchor Brian Kilmeade

Former President Barack Obama made waves on Monday when he released a statement in response to the weekend’s two massacres that left dozens dead.

Obama did not mention President Donald Trump by name, but his intentions to call out the man who succeeded him in the White House were clear.

“We should soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments; leaders who demonize those who don’t look like us, or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life, or refer to other people as sub-human, or imply that America belongs to just one certain type of people,” Obama wrote, plainly in reference to Trump.

“Such language isn’t new — it’s been at the root of most human tragedy throughout history, here in America and around the world,” he said. “It is at the root of slavery and Jim Crow, the Holocaust, the genocide in Rwanda and ethnic cleansing in the Balkans.”

On Tuesday morning, Trump used the words of Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” anchor Brian Kilmeade to respond to Obama.

“Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook. President Obama had 32 mass shootings during his reign. Not many people said Obama is out of Control. Mass shootings were happening before the President even thought about running for Pres,” Trump tweeted, tagging Kilmeade.

“Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook. President Obama had 32 mass shootings during his reign. Not many people said Obama is out of Control. Mass shootings were happening before the President even thought about running for Pres.” @kilmeade @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

Brian Kilmeade complains about Barack Obama’s statement about the Dayton and El Paso shootings: “Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook?” pic.twitter.com/oRJzhhFepK — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 6, 2019

Kilmeade also made headlines Tuesday morning by defending Trump’s use of the term “invasion” as “not anti-Hispanic, it’s a fact.”

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade is defending using the term “invasion” to describe migrants crossing the southern border this morning: “If you use the term ‘invasion,’ it’s not anti-Hispanic, it’s a fact.” pic.twitter.com/dOsgYVgrV2 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 6, 2019

“What the president has, during his two-and-a-half years, is a major problem at the border which was not his doing. … When you have over 110,000 people coming a month, over a million last year, and then well over a million this year, if you use the term ‘invasion,’ that’s not anti-Hispanic, it’s fact,” he said. “If the Russians were coming through Alaska and through Canada, the president would be using the same language.”

