Trump Fires Back After Pelosi Claims He ‘Engaged in a Cover-Up’

By Randy DeSoto
Published May 22, 2019 at 11:40am
Modified May 22, 2019 at 11:47am
President Donald Trump abruptly ended a pre-scheduled White House meeting Wednesday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after Pelosi told reporters earlier in the day she and fellow Democrats believe Trump is “engaged in a cover-up.”

After meeting with Democratic leaders earlier in the day to discuss the issue of impeachment, Pelosi told reporters, “We believe no one is above the law, including the president of the United States and we believe the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up.”

Trump refused to allow former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday regarding special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, saying his administration has already fully cooperated with the investigation.

The president addressed Pelosi’s charge during a quickly arranged news conference in the Rose Garden on Wednesday morning after ending the meeting with the speaker and Schumer, which was to address improving the nation’s infrastructure.

On the podium from which Trump spoke, White House staff hung a sign that read, “Mueller investigation by the numbers: $35+ million spent, 2,800+ subpoenas, 675 days, 500+ witnesses, 18 angry Democrats. No collusion, No Obstruction.”

“I just saw that Nancy Pelosi just before our meeting made a statement that ‘We believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up,’” Trump said. “I don’t do cover-ups.”

Do you think Trump is right to not to cooperate with congressional investigations related to Mueller's findings?

“I’m the most transparent president, probably, in the history of this country,” he added. “The whole thing with Russia was a hoax as it relates to the Trump administration and myself was a total horrible thing that happened to our country.”

The president went on to argue that Mueller’s team — which consisted of no known Republicans, and included multiple people who contributed to Hillary Clinton’s campaign — would have loved to have found his campaign colluded with Russia, but they did not.

Trump also pointed out the both the House and Senate intelligence committees investigated the matter and reached the same conclusion.

Regarding multiple inquiries targeting him Democrats have launched since taking control of the House earlier this year, Trump said, “I said right from the beginning we probably can’t go down two tracks.

“You can go down the investigation track or you can go down the investment track of let’s get things done for the American people.”

Trump recounted that he told Pelosi and Schumer he cannot work with them until their “phony investigations” end.

“I walked into the room and I told Senator Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, ‘I want to do infrastructure. I want to do it more than you want to do it more than you want to do it, I’d be really good at that, that’s what I do, but you know what, you can’t do it under these circumstances. So get these phony investigations over with,'” Trump said.

Pelosi later told reporters on Capitol Hill that Trump “took a pass” in working on the challenging issue of rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure, “and it makes me wonder why he did that.”

“I pray for the president of the United States, and I pray for the United States of America,” she added.

Schumer said, “We want our Congress to perform its constitutional responsibilities and create jobs, create income, create wealth for the average American. We can do both. It’s clear the President doesn’t want to do any of that.”

“Democrats are absolutely obsessed with undermining the president of the United States and will stop at nothing to win the 2020 presidential election,” Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, told The Western Journal in an email.

“Meanwhile, the American people suffer as Democrats in Congress refuse to address the major issues like securing our border and improving health care and education.”

“I believe the Congressional Democrats are over playing their hand,” she added. “It is obvious to almost everyone that this is nothing more than a political attempt to win the 2020 presidential election. The Democrats will stop at nothing to undermine the president of the United States.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
