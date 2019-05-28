Trump Fires Back at Rashida Tlaib’s Impeachment Calls: ‘Dems Are Obstructionists!’

President Donald Trump on Monday ridiculed the one-note chorus for impeachment that Michigan Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib and her allies have been singing.

“Impeach for what, having created perhaps the greatest Economy in our Country’s history, rebuilding our Military, taking care of our Vets (Choice), Judges, Best Jobs Numbers Ever, and much more? Dems are Obstructionists!” Trump tweeted.

Trump was responding to a tweet from Ronna McDaniel, chair of the National Republican Committee.

“Rashida Tlaib continues to obsess over impeachment this morning. Democrats want to impeach @realDonaldTrump because they don’t have any other message heading into 2020 and they’re scared they can’t beat him at the ballot box,” she tweeted.

On Sunday, Tlaib appeared on “Meet the Press” and claimed the effort to impeach Trump is moving forward.

Tlaib herself rocketed to the nation’s attention when, after taking her oath of office, said of Trump, “We’re gonna impeach the mother—-er.”

After host Chuck Todd asked why Tlaib and other impeachment zealots did not have a House majority to back impeachment, Tlaib said, “I think it is moving toward that. It’s going to demand that.”

Tlaib said the issue of impeachment transcends politics.

“This is not about the 2020 election. It’s about doing what’s right now for our country. This is going to be a precedent that we set when we don’t hold this president accountable to the rule of the law and to the United States Constitution,” she said.

Tlaib asserted that reforms she and other House Democrats want cannot pass when “the president of the United States continues to lie to the American people, continues to not follow through on subpoenas and give us the information that we need.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has resisted calls for impeachment, while noting that Trump’s refusal to obey subpoenas from Democrat-controlled House committees creates more impetus from within the party’s ranks to go after Trump.

“The president’s behavior in terms of his obstruction of justice … yes, these could be impeachable offenses,” Pelosi said Thursday, according to Politico.

“If we can get the facts to the American people through our investigation, it may take us to a place that is unavoidable in terms of impeachment or not. But we’re not at that place.”

On Sunday, Tlaib staked out a different ground from the House leadership.

“Well, I can tell you as one of the newest members of Congress, the traditional Congressional oversight process isn’t working,” she said.

Although the Democrat-controlled House could draft articles of impeachment against Trump, the trial on those articles would be held by the GOP-controlled Senate, where some senators said the trial would be short and Trump would emerge the winner.

“I think it would be disposed of very quickly,” South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said, according to The Hill.“If it’s based on the Mueller report, or anything like that, it would be quickly disposed of.”

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said the fact that impeachment would go down in flames means that Democrats want to talk about action more than they actually want to take action.

“It would be defeated. That’s why all they want to do is talk about it,” he said. “They know what the outcome would be.”

