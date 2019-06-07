President Donald Trump called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California “a disgrace” on Friday — the latest development in a series of tongue-lashings the two leaders have exchanged in recent days.

According to Politico, Pelosi clashed this week with Democratic Party colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, over whether Democrats should pursue impeachment against Trump.

During a closed-door meeting Tuesday between multiple Democrat leaders, Nadler was met with pushback when he urged Pelosi to allow his committee to move toward impeachment hearings.

“I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” Pelosi said of Trump, according to Politico.

Tweeting aboard Air Force One as he returned home from his European tour on Friday, Trump decried “Nervous Nancy” for making such a statement while he was not even stateside.

TRENDING: Trump Fires Back at Reported ‘Prison’ Comment: ‘Nervous Nancy Pelosi Is a Disgrace’

“Nervous Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace to herself and her family for having made such a disgusting statement, especially since I was with foreign leaders overseas. There is no evidence for such a thing to have been said,” the president tweeted.

Nervous Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace to herself and her family for having made such a disgusting statement, especially since I was with foreign leaders overseas. There is no evidence for such a thing to have been said. Nervous Nancy & Dems are getting Zero work done in Congress…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

He went on to accuse Democrats of proceeding with talk of impeachment — even after special counsel Robert Mueller’s report cleared Trump of alleged wrongdoing with regard to Russian collusion in the 2016 election — to mask the fact that they’ve accomplished little in the way of legislation since taking back control of the House of Representatives.

…and have no intention of doing anything other than going on a fishing expedition to see if they can find anything on me – both illegal & unprecedented in U.S. history. There was no Collusion – Investigate the Investigators! Go to work on Drug Price Reductions & Infrastructure! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

“Nervous Nancy & Dems are getting Zero work done in Congress,” Trump continued, claiming Democrats “have no intention of doing anything other than going on a fishing expedition to see if they can find anything on me – both illegal & unprecedented in U.S. history.”

“Investigate the Investigators! Go to work on Drug Price Reductions & Infrastructure!” he added.

Trump remarks via Twitter came one day after he addressed Pelosi’s comments in a Thursday interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham from the Normandy American Cemetery, where he was commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

RELATED: Top Dem Abruptly Reverses Course on Impeachment Chatter

“I think she’s a disgrace,” Trump told Ingraham.

Do you agree with Trump that Nancy Pelosi is a “disgrace?” Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (106 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I actually don’t think she’s a talented person. I’ve tried to be nice to her because I would have liked to have gotten some deals done,” Trump continued. “She’s incapable of doing deals. She’s a nasty, vindictive, horrible person.”

“The Mueller report came out, it was a disaster for them,” he added.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.