President Donald Trump reminded former first lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday that he would never have been elected president if the nation had not been fed up with the policies of her husband’s administration.

Obama was among the speakers delivering pre-taped remarks at Monday’s Democratic National Convention, which is being held virtually due to the current health crisis. During her comments, she lavished praise on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who was vice president during the Obama administration, and criticized Trump.

The president fired back in a series of tweets on Tuesday morning.

“Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” Trump tweeted.

….My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

“Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement,” he added.

Trump also criticized the Obama administration’s handling of the H1N1 epidemic.

“Looking back into history, the response by the ObamaBiden team to the H1N1 Swine Flu was considered a weak and pathetic one. Check out the polling, it’s really bad. The big difference is that they got a free pass from the Corrupt Fake News Media!” he tweeted.

The fact that the Obama administration is still making news for its role in the investigating the Trump campaign was also thrown in Obama’s face by Trump.

“The ObamaBiden Administration was the most corrupt in history, including the fact that they got caught SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, the biggest political scandal in the history of our Country. It’s called Treason, and more. Thanks for your very kind words Michelle!” Trump tweeted.

During her speech, Obama threw a barb at Trump, saying, “You simply cannot fake your way through this job.”

She also blamed Americans for Trump’s 2016 election.

“[F]our years ago, too many people chose to believe that their votes didn’t matter. Maybe they were fed up. Maybe they thought the outcome wouldn’t be close. Maybe the barriers felt too steep,” she said.

“Whatever the reason, in the end, those choices sent someone to the Oval Office who lost the national popular vote by nearly 3,000,000 votes. In one of the states that determined the outcome, the winning margin averaged out to just two votes per precinct — two votes. And we’ve all been living with the consequences,” the former first lady added.

In the 2016 election, Democrat Hillary Clinton received 65,853,514 votes compared to 62,984,828 for Trump, according to the Federal Election Commission. Those totals gave Clinton roughly a 2.9 million popular vote edge.

However, those results mask the fact that two states alone vastly increased Clinton’s totals. In California, Clinton topped Trump, 8.75 million votes to 4.48 million votes. In New York, Clinton received 4.56 million votes against 2.82 million for Trump.

Clinton’s 4.27 million vote margin in California and her 1.74 million vote margin in New York gave her a 6 million vote margin over Trump in those two states. That margin means that throughout the other 48 states, Clinton trailed Trump by more than 3 million popular votes.

Obama’s speech insisted that America was thriving when her husband left office, but has been falling apart since then.

“And here at home, as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and a never-ending list of innocent people of color continue to be murdered, stating the simple fact that a black life matters is still met with derision from the nation’s highest office,” she said.

“Because whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy.”

The former first lady said America’s children witness the routine oppression of minorities.

“They see people calling the police on folks minding their own business just because of the color of their skin,” she said. “They see our leaders labeling fellow citizens enemies of the state while emboldening torch-bearing white supremacists. They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages, and pepper spray and rubber bullets are used on peaceful protesters for a photo op.”

Obama then slammed Trump, while saying that Americans may denigrate her words because of her race.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is,” she said.

“Now, I understand that my message won’t be heard by some people. We live in a nation that is deeply divided, and I am a black woman speaking at the Democratic convention,” she said.

She accused Trump and Republicans of acting illegally in hopes of re-electing the president.

“[F]olks who know they cannot win fair and square at the ballot box are doing everything they can to stop us from voting. They’re closing down polling places in minority neighborhoods. They’re purging voter rolls. They’re sending people out to intimidate voters, and they’re lying about the security of our ballots,” she said.

Although she praised Biden multiple times in the speech, Obama did not mention vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

The former first lady had recorded her remarks before Harris was chosen as Biden’s running mate, according to The Associated Press.

