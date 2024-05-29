Trump Fires Back at 'Small' Robert De Niro After Disastrous Biden Campaign Event

Robert De Niro appeared outside the Manhattan courtroom where former President Donald Trump is being tried for 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, and it’s no surprise that Trump had something to say about it.

Trump railed against the actor’s campaign appearance on behalf of President Joe Biden — an appearance that perhaps didn’t go the way the Biden campaign had hoped it would.

“I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was,” Trump wrote early Wednesday morning on Truth Social.

“Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater than the Radical Left – MAGA. Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad out there,” he added (emphasis original).

“Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio!!!” he concluded, a reference to the Simon & Garfunkel song that asked what has happened to our old heroes.

Trump wasn’t the only one to call out the Biden campaign on social media for its publicity stunt in front of the courthouse, which appeared to belie the president’s numerous claims of neutrality regarding Trump’s prosecutions.

Washington Times columnist Tim Murtaugh shared a video in which a car horn drowned out De Niro’s remarks.

“Nothing says ‘this isn’t political’ like the Biden campaign sending one of the most political movie stars in Hollywood to hold an embarrassing press conference outside the Trump trial,” he wrote. “The beeping horn car alarm is just the cherry on top.”

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Nothing says “this isn’t political” like the Biden campaign sending one of the most political movie stars in Hollywood to hold an embarrassing press conference outside the Trump trial. The beeping horn car alarm is just the cherry on top. DeNiro probably wanted another take. pic.twitter.com/0w59B0VAEN — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) May 28, 2024

Further undermining Biden’s neutrality claims, the campaign chose as its “special guests” not only De Niro, known for his vulgar tirades against the former president, but also two Capitol police officers, Michael Fanone and Harry Dunn, who helped spread the “insurrection” narrative about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion.

“Everything about what the Biden campaign did this morning was absolutely hilarious,” conservative commentator Greg Price wrote in a post to X. “They spent the whole thing getting drowned out by Trump supporters yelling ‘FJB’ and they had to answer questions such as ‘is Trump a threat to all these wars Biden has gotten us in.'”

Everything about what the Biden campaign did this morning was absolutely hilarious. They decided it would be great idea to show that Biden isn’t involved in prosecuting his political opponent by having a press conference outside the NYC courtroom where they also got the date… pic.twitter.com/qV6t4FieRt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 28, 2024

CBS News correspondent Matt Pieper posted a video of the actor and Trump supporters hurling insults at one another.

Robert De Niro gets into a shouting match with someone wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat while leaving a Biden-Harris campaign presser across the street from Trump’s criminal trial. #RobertDeNiro #DeNiro #DonaldTrump #Trump #TrumpTrial pic.twitter.com/yRFMvftXA4 — Matt Pieper (@MattPieper) May 28, 2024

Fox News called the De Niro news conference “chaotic,” while the New York Post labeled it “bizarre.”

It was Trump, however, who appeared to have the last word on Truth Social — and unless De Niro has plans to jump back into the X (then Twitter) account he created in 2014 and posted to exactly once, it looks like it’s going to stay that way.

