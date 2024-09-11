Share
Following the presidential debate on Tuesday, pop star Taylor Swift, center, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump, left, addressed the endorsement, claiming he preferred Brittany Mahomes, right.
Trump Fires Back After Taylor Swift's Kamala Endorsement: 'I Actually Like Mrs. Mahomes Much Better'

 By Bryan Chai  September 11, 2024 at 10:45am
Look what you made him do, Taylor Swift.

The wildly popular pop czarina made waves late Tuesday when she dropped a political endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris — the de factor leader of the Democrat party currently — via her Instagram.

 

The Swift endorsement had the chance to be particularly stinging for former President Donald Trump — the top of the GOP presidential ticket — after a highly contentious debate to which many outlets gave the GOP standard bearer poor reviews.

Whether or not Swift’s endorsement actually stung Trump, the former president still saw fit to respond to it Wednesday morning on “Fox & Friends” when prompted by co-host Steve Doocy.

Do you think Taylor Swift’s endorsement will sway the election?

“Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris,” Doocy said. “What do you think?”

Trump began a response, before chuckling to himself.

The former president would eventually answer: “I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan.

“I was not a Taylor Swift fan.”

“Mrs. Mahomes” is a reference to Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany and Swift quickly built a friendship last year due to Swift’s romantic relationship with fellow Chiefs star Travis Kelce. The two were often spotted together in luxury boxes watching Chiefs games … until they suddenly weren’t.

Many on social media speculated that this quasi-rift (Swift and Mahomes were spotted together at the U.S. Open over the weekend) stems from Mahomes’ unabashed support for Trump.

Mahomes was subject to quite a bit of backlash — which she ignored — from Swifties for originally liking a post that was complimentary to Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance.

Now, the two are publicly and diametrically opposed going into the forthcoming general election, and Trump made clear he appreciates the support from Mahomes.



“It was just a question of time,” Trump said about Swift’s endorsement, before noting that Swift may be endorsing Harris out of default.

“She couldn’t … You couldn’t possibly endorse Biden,” the former president continued. “You couldn’t possibly endorse him.

“But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat.

“And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.

“But no, I like Brittany. I think Brittany’s great. Brittany got a lot of news last week [for her Trump support]. She’s a big MAGA fan. That’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift.”

After co-host Brian Kilmeade interjected to add some context to Trump’s remarks, the former president threw in another compliment for Brittany Mahomes — and her husband.

“The wife of the great quarterback,” Trump exclaimed, before eventually adding, “I think she’s terrific.”

