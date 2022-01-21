While the 2022 midterms are approaching, many people are looking ahead to the next presidential election in 2024 and wondering who the Republican nominee will be.

Two of the most successful Republicans, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are a couple of the most talked-about names in that regard, and the establishment media has suggested they are fighting because of it.

On Tuesday, The Hill published an article entitled, “Trump-DeSantis tensions ratchet up.”

“The long-simmering tensions between former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are reaching a boiling point ahead of a potential 2024 primary clash,” the outlet wrote.

The story cited other establishment media outlets, including The New York Times and Axios, to support its claims, and former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg said he did not like the supposed feud.

“President Trump is the one clearly picking a fight here, and it’s a fight that’s too early and unnecessary,” he told The Hill. “We’re not in Republican primary season. This is a fight for mid-2023. It’s not a fight to start having in 2022.”

Yet in a Thursday appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Trump said the reports of a feud between himself and DeSantis are completely false.

“I get along great with Ron,” Trump said before praising DeSantis for sticking beside him during the failed Mueller investigation.

“…Ron wanted to run and I endorsed him, and that helped him greatly,” Trump said. “He went on and he’s done a really terrific job in Florida, and I think Ron has been very good, he’s been a friend of mine for a long time.

“It’s totally fake news. I think Ron said last week, he said it very publicly, ‘The press is never gonna get in the middle of my friendship with Donald Trump’…and I agree with him on that 100 percent.”

Trump just MURDERED the media narrative that there’s tension between him and Gov. DeSantis by calling it “TOTALLY FAKE NEWS” pic.twitter.com/XPezBHSkcy — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) January 21, 2022

Trump appeared to be referring to comments DeSantis made on a podcast called “Ruthless.” According to Florida Politics, he said the media was trying to bait him into a fight with Trump that he was not interested in.

“I think this is what the media does, and you cannot fall for the bait,” DeSantis said. “You know what they’re trying to do. Don’t take the bait, and just kind of keep on keeping on. We need everybody united for a big red wave in 2022.”

According to People, a spokeswoman for DeSantis reiterated the reports of a feud amounted to nothing more than fake news.

“It’s not a coincidence that this fabricated media narrative emerged during the worst week of Biden’s presidency to date, as it became clear Biden would not be able to deliver on Build Back Better, enact sweeping legislation to federalize elections, or ‘shut down the virus’ as he had promised during his campaign,” she said.

“Governor DeSantis remains focused on Florida and works every day to earn Floridians’ support for re-election in November of this year.”

While the establishment media is trying to push reports a feud between these two prominent Republicans, both of them seem to be throwing cold water on that narrative.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation