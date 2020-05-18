SECTIONS
Trump Fires Back with Vicious Video After Mitt Romney Attack

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 18, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Doug Mills / The New York Times - Pool / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump listens during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 18, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Doug Mills / The New York Times - Pool / Getty Images)

By Johnathan Jones
Published May 18, 2020 at 4:33pm
President Donald Trump ripped into Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah on Twitter in response to the former GOP presidential nominee criticizing his firing of the State Department’s inspector general on Friday.

Trump terminated inspector general Steve Linick Friday in a move that was heavily criticized by Democrats and the establishment media.

Romney responded to the news of Linick’s firing by siding with Democrats and attacking the president.

“The firings of multiple Inspectors General is unprecedented; doing so without good cause chills the independence essential to their purpose,” Romney tweeted Saturday.

“It is a threat to accountable democracy and a fissure in the constitutional balance of power.”

Trump fired back on Monday with his own critique of Romney, reminding him he was defeated in November 2012 by former President Barack Obama.

Trump shared a video montage of news coverage of Romney’s 2012 defeat and contrasted it with coverage of his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton.

“LOSER!” the president captioned the tweet.

Romney, who has been critical of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, was the only Republican who voted to convict the president on one of two articles of impeachment in the Senate trial in February.

Romney sided with Democrats on a charge of abuse of power, making him the only senator in American history to vote against a president from his own party during an impeachment trial, The New York Times reported.

“As a senator-juror, I swore an oath, before God, to exercise ‘impartial justice.’ I am a profoundly religious person. I take an oath before God as enormously consequential,” Romney said, according to USA Today.

Trump excoriated Romney on Twitter after the vote with a video similar to Monday’s, which described the former GOP nominee as a “Democrat asset.”

Donald Trump Jr. also commented on Romney’s vote, linking it to Romney’s failed presidential bid.

“Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now,” the younger Trump tweeted.

He concluded of Romney: “He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP.”

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
