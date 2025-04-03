Trump Fires Multiple Senior National Security Officials

In a shocking shake-up, President Donald Trump has abruptly fired several National Security Council officials.

Reports broke Thursday that a Wednesday Oval Office meeting precluded these firings.

According to Axios, the firings followed a heated White House meeting involving several members of Trump’s cabinet and conservative activist Laura Loomer.

Loomer reportedly outed several specific NSC officials for being “neocons” who “slipped through” the vetting process, according to one Axios source.

According to the New York Times, these aren’t neophytes being let go.

Fired officials included “Brian Walsh, the senior director for intelligence; Maggie Dougherty, the senior director for international organizations; and Thomas Boodry, the senior director for legislative affairs,” according to the report.

None responded to comment from the outlet.

Three other officials were also let go, bringing the total to six.

Interestingly, according to the Wall Street Journal, two of these firings occurred Sunday, which would’ve been before Loomer’s publicized visit.

One thing that is unclear is whether these recent firings had anything to do with the recent Signal messaging app incident that caught national attention just last week.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz was part of the leaked message chain discussing military action in Yemen with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Vice President J.D. Vance, among others.

Despite media outcry, the White House has vigorously called this incident overblown, and not quite the national security breach that the establishment media has been pushing.

It turned out to be one of Waltz’s staffers who had mistakenly added a journalist to the aforementioned text thread.

Waltz took some initial public heat for the oversight, but Trump has been adamant that he won’t be fired.

According to the Times, Waltz was a part of the meeting involving Loomer, and even defended some of the staff who were eventually released.

The outlet also noted that not all of the officials outed by Loomer were fired, such as deputy national security adviser Alex Wong.

Vance, chief of staff Susie Wiles, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick were some of the prominent members of Trump’s cabinet that were reportedly in attendance for this meeting.

