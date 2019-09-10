SECTIONS
Trump Announces Firing of National Security Adviser John Bolton

By Joe Setyon
Published September 10, 2019 at 9:28am
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has fired national security adviser John Bolton, citing strong disagreements “with many of his suggestions.”

Trump broke the news in a pair of tweets.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” the president wrote.

Trump went on to note that he and others within the administration frequently found themselves at odds with what Bolton was proposing.

“I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning,” he wrote.

The president then thanked Bolton, who was named national security adviser in March 2018.

“I thank John very much for his service,” Trump said.

“I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week,” he concluded.

Bolton was fired days after Trump canceled a planned meeting with representatives from the Taliban at Camp David.

Bolton had opposed the meeting, as The Washington Post reported.

The now-former national security adviser, who previously served as ambassador to the United Nations during the George W. Bush administration, is largely seen as a “hawk” when it comes to foreign policy.

Was Bolton’s firing the right move?

Bolton also supported keeping some U.S. troops in Syria.

While Trump initially announced the U.S. would be pulling out of Syria, he eventually reversed his decision, at least in part, according to Foreign Policy.

While Trump implied Bolton had been fired, Bolton seemed to suggest in a text message to Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade that he resigned.

Bolton also claimed in a tweet that he had resigned.

Bolton was the third national security adviser to serve during the Trump administration.

He replaced H.R. McMaster, who came after Michael Flynn.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
