Trump Announces Firing of National Security Adviser John Bolton

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has fired national security adviser John Bolton, citing strong disagreements “with many of his suggestions.”
Trump broke the news in a pair of tweets.
“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” the president wrote.
I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019
Trump went on to note that he and others within the administration frequently found themselves at odds with what Bolton was proposing.
“I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning,” he wrote.
The president then thanked Bolton, who was named national security adviser in March 2018.
“I thank John very much for his service,” Trump said.
“I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week,” he concluded.
….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019
Bolton was fired days after Trump canceled a planned meeting with representatives from the Taliban at Camp David.
Bolton had opposed the meeting, as The Washington Post reported.
The now-former national security adviser, who previously served as ambassador to the United Nations during the George W. Bush administration, is largely seen as a “hawk” when it comes to foreign policy.
Bolton also supported keeping some U.S. troops in Syria.
While Trump initially announced the U.S. would be pulling out of Syria, he eventually reversed his decision, at least in part, according to Foreign Policy.
While Trump implied Bolton had been fired, Bolton seemed to suggest in a text message to Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade that he resigned.
John Bolton tells @kilmeade in a text: “I resigned,” offering differing account from President Trump’s tweets
— Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) September 10, 2019
Bolton also claimed in a tweet that he had resigned.
I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, “Let’s talk about it tomorrow.”
— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019
Bolton was the third national security adviser to serve during the Trump administration.
He replaced H.R. McMaster, who came after Michael Flynn.
