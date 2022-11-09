Parler Share
Former President Donald Trump, left, comments on if he believes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, right, should run for president in 2024.
Former President Donald Trump, left, comments on if he believes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, right, should run for president in 2024. (EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI - AFP / Getty Images; EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Fires Warning Shot at DeSantis, Did He Just Accidentally Reveal His Cards?

 By Richard Moorhead  November 8, 2022 at 5:13pm
Former President Donald Trump dropped a barb against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, in the latest sign that a competitive presidential primary between the two men could be taking shape.

Trump slighted the Florida Republican on a flight aboard his personal Boeing 757 plane in a Monday interview with members of the media, according to Fox News.

Trump even went so far as to threaten to release unsavory information about DeSantis in the event he ran for president, claiming only DeSantis’ wife knew more about him.

Trump claimed that DeSantis could “hurt himself very badly” by running, speaking as if to deter the Republican considered his strongest competition from running.

“I think he would be making a mistake. I think the base would not like it.”

“I don’t think it would be good for the party,” Trump said of the prospect, according to Fox News.

The 45th President — himself a Florida resident — did deny that a “tiff” existed between the two heavyweight Republicans.

Will DeSantis run against Trump in 2024?

“There’s our competitor, he’s a fine guy,” Trump said of DeSantis when he saw him on a television screen, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Trump referred to DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious” in a weekend rally.

The former president’s rhetoric could be the latest sign that he views the Florida governor as a primary opponent.

Trump confirmed that he voted for DeSantis on Election Day.

On the plane, Trump expressed his plans to make a “major announcement” at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Nov. 15, an event many expect to be an announcement of his 2024 candidacy.

Trump predicted that President Joe Biden would decline to run for re-election in the interview, calling the notion of the 79-year-old Biden running for a second term “inconceivable,” according to Fox News.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




