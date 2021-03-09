Former President Donald Trump encouraged donors to give money to his Save America PAC instead of “Republicans in name only,” known as “RINOS.”

“No more money for RINOS,” Trump said in an email statement to supporters late Monday, according to The Hill.

“They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base — they will never lead us to Greatness.”

“Send your donation to Save America PAC at DonaldJTrump.com,” he added. “We will bring it all back stronger than ever before!”

The statement came after Trump’s lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee last week for using his name and likeness for fundraising.

The former president and the three largest GOP fundraising bodies have recently clashed on the issue and the RNC defended its right to use Trump’s likeness Monday, The Associated Press reported.

RNC chief counsel J. Justin Riemer told Trump attorney Alex Cannon that the committee “has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech” and “it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.”

Riemer added that Trump “reaffirmed” to RNC chair Ronna McDaniel over the weekend “that he approves of the RNC’s current use of his name in fundraising and other materials, including for our upcoming donor retreat event at Palm Beach at which we look forward to him participating.”

Trump and the RNC worked together during the 2020 election and raised money through a joint fundraising committee.

The AP reported that Trump is scheduled to speak at an April RNC spring donor retreat and has told McDaniel that he wants to continue raising money for the RNC as well as his own PAC.

Trump has recently stepped up criticism of Republicans who voted to convict him in his second impeachment trial, specifically promising to travel to Alaska to campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski, The Hill reported.

He also rebuked an editorial from The Wall Street Journal that questioned his usefulness to the Republican Party after his 2020 loss and other election losses, including the Georgia Senate races, according to Newsweek.

“The Wall Street Journal editorial page continues, knowingly, to fight for globalist policies such as bad trade deals, open borders, and endless wars that favor other countries and sell out our great American workers, and they fight for RINOS that have so badly hurt the Republican Party,” Trump said in a statement.

“That’s where they are and that’s where they will always be. Fortunately, nobody cares much about The Wall Street Journal editorial anymore. They have lost great credibility.”

Trump has blamed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for the Georgia Senate losses.

Trump also ruled out starting his own political party as he hinted at a potential 2024 presidential run during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Politico reported.

“Who knows?” Trump said. “I may even decide to beat them for a third time.”

