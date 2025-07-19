Trump Firings Hit Massive Total: Federal Workforce Plummets By Over 22000

The number are in, and the Trump administration appears to be making good on its promise to reduce the size of the federal government.

President Donald Trump created his Department of Government Efficiency for just that purpose, and as of May, over 22,000 federal workers around Washington, D.C., have been given walking papers.

Bloomberg’s numbers from Friday put the workforce at 22,100 less than it was when Trump took office in January.

Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia saw particularly steep declines.

Maryland’s workforce is 5.4 percent federal, with Virginia’s sitting at 4.4 percent.

Unsurprisingly, Washington, D.C.’s workforce is 24.6 percent federal.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Maryland lost 5.4 percent of that workforce, Virginia lost 4.8, and D.C. lost 1.9.

Unemployment claims in those areas reflect those figures.

“Like most presidential transitions, initial unemployment claims rose in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia since January. D.C. proper experienced its first major increase in mid-January, with the highest number of claims filed during the week of Feb. 15,” the entity said.

“Maryland experienced its most abrupt spike during that same week, with a 334.8 percent increase from the week before, and another 400 percent weekly increase reported on May 10. Virginia experienced its highest number of initial claims on the weeks of March 1 and April 5.”

Clearly, Trump has been busy. The U.S. Office of Personnel Management put out a news release July 1, boasting a number similar to the Federal Reserve Bank’s at over 23,000.

“This data marks the first measurable step toward President Trump’s vision of a disciplined, accountable federal workforce and it’s only the beginning,” Acting Director Chuck Ezell said.

The release said October will also be an important month for reductions due to the Deferred Resignation Program.

The federal workforce still stands at over 2 million, but we are only six months into a four-year term. Former President Bill Clinton shrank the federal workforce from 2.2 million to 1.8 million.

Clinton’s work as a Democrat proves that saving taxpayers money should not be a partisan issue, even though it is. Democrats stirred themselves into a whirlwind in disbelief that Trump would have the audacity to fire overpaid bureaucrats.

Sure, not everyone released is worthy of that title, but we simply cannot continue down this path.

Democrats should remember recent history before lashing out at Trump so harshly. Clinton did it, Trump’s doing it. Workforce reductions and maximizing efficiency shouldn’t inspire people to violence and derangement like we’ve seen since these cuts were happening.

