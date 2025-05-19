Share
News
President Donald Trump hands a marker to first lady Melania Trump Monday during the signing ceremony for the TAKE IT DOWN Act alongside lawmakers and victims of AI deepfakes and revenge porn in the Rose Garden of the White House.
President Donald Trump hands a marker to first lady Melania Trump Monday during the signing ceremony for the TAKE IT DOWN Act alongside lawmakers and victims of AI deepfakes and revenge porn in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Trump Lets First Lady Melania Sign a Bill She Helped Champion Through Congress

 By Randy DeSoto  May 19, 2025 at 3:28pm
Share

President Donald Trump invited First Lady Melania Trump to join him Monday in signing the “Take it Down Act,” a bipartisan bill she lobbied for on Capitol Hill.

The new law cracks down on nonconsensual sharing of explicit videos and photos online, including those generated by artificial intelligence.

At the Rose Garden signing ceremony, Melania Trump said, “Artificial Intelligence and social media are the digital candy for the next generation: sweet, addictive, and engineered to have an impact on the cognitive development of our children.

“But unlike sugar, these new technologies can be weaponized, shape beliefs, and sadly, affect emotions, and even be deadly,” the first lady added.

Melania and the president highlighted the example of Elliston Berry, who was at the Rose Garden event.

The Texas teenager was just 14 when “a classmate took an image off social media and used a computer program to create fake naked photos of her,” Fox Dallas-Fort Worth affiliate KDFW-TV reported.

Melania thanked her husband for standing with the bipartisan members of Congress who backed the bill.

The legislation passed the Senate, where it had been introduced by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, by unanimous consent in February.

The House approved it on April 28 by a vote of 409 to 2. Rep. Maria Salazar of Florida had introduced the Take It Down Act in that chamber.

President Trump began his remarks by briefly commenting on his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding ending the war in Ukraine, saying, “I think some progress has been made.”

He then turned to the bill-signing, stating, “I want to thank Melania for your leadership in this very important issue.”

“America is blessed to have such a dedicated and compassionate first lady,” he continued.

Related:
Melania-Pushed Bill Overwhelmingly Passes, Now Just Needs President's Signature

Trump then quipped, “Putin just said, ‘They respect your wife a lot.’ I said, ‘What about me?’ They like Melania better,” was the response.

“That wasn’t good. I don’t know if that was good. I’m OK with it,” the president said.

Regarding the Take It Down Act specifically, Trump recounted, “Upon hearing the stories of so many women affected, our first lady made stopping these abuses a top priority.”

The president explained that under the provisions of the law, anyone who distributes explicit material online without the subject’s consent will face up to three years in prison. And there are also civil liabilities for online platforms that refuse to take the images down.

After signing the legislation, Trump asked if the first lady would like to sign it, too.

He said, “She deserves to sign it.”

Melania obliged. While her signature will have no legal effect, it will be recorded in history that she signed the bill.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: Trump Reveals What Putin Thinks of Melania and Crowd Immediately Applauds
Trump Lets First Lady Melania Sign a Bill She Helped Champion Through Congress
Trump and Putin Speak Out After Lengthy Call - Peace Process Takes Big Step Forward, Role for Pope Discussed
'He Had It While He Was President': Prominent Oncologist Tells MSNBC the Truth About Biden's Cancer Diagnosis
Jerry Seinfeld Offers the Only Response Possible After Being Told He Supports 'Genocide of Babies'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation