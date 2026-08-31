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A Delta Airlines flight takes off from La Guardia Airport in New York City on June 3, 2026.
A Delta Airlines flight takes off from La Guardia Airport in New York City on June 3, 2026. (Al Drago / Getty Images)

Trump Has Fixed Biden's Air Traffic Controller Crisis in Record Time by Ditching Suicidal DEI Requirements

 By Noah Witherspoon  August 31, 2026 at 11:02am
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Biden-era issues with air traffic controllers appear to be fading away thanks to President Donald Trump ditching DEI policies.

According to Just The News, President Trump has prioritized meritorious applicants in job hiring instead of DEI quotas, which has set air traffic control networks on a path to growth in recruitment and skill.

Following numerous DEI scandals in the air traffic management industry, President Trump took immediate steps by announcing the “best and brightest campaign” alongside Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.

The campaign targets avid video game players and others predisposed to faster processing speeds. Secretary Duffy addressed these new applicants in an X post, saying “they problem-solve, they’re spatially aware, they do multiple things at the same time.”

Duffy also noted tremendous increases in recruitment numbers, announcing that over 2,000 applicants have been hired by the Department of Transportation following the rollout of the best and brightest program.

Duffy’s program was bolstered by President Trump’s Merit Hiring Plan (Executive Order 14170), which enforced hiring based on skill replacing the Biden-era metric of minority quotas in government jobs.

The Trump administration broke a barrier of hiring procedure by encouraging gamers to work in air control units.

Using targeted YouTube advertising and messaging to appeal to the video gaming community, the Department of Transportation recruited a crop of new younger applicants with improved skills thanks to their knowledge of technical gear.

Contrasting these efforts to streamline and strengthen the air traffic control systems, the Biden administration consistently pushed for further expansion of DEI measures in these critical areas of the government responsible for keeping Americans in the air safe.

Both the Obama and Biden administrations hired people with severe mental instabilities to take up these tasks in order to fulfill purely symbolic diversity quotas.

President Trump put an end to these policies, working closely with Secretary Duffy to ensure the air traffic workforce was staffed with experts selected solely for their adeptness.

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Noah Witherspoon
Content Coordinator
Noah Witherspoon is a youth conservative activist. He's President of the Turning Point chapter of Weston, director of the I Vote Nation chapter of Broward, and a contributor to Pro-Life Journal. Witherspoon's political experience spans from the age of 11 to today. Even when he was 5, he always felt a deep connection to the office of the president of the United States. That connection grew as he became older, and his work grew as well. Witherspoon worked on two local campaigns, and his writing skills have been shaped from his time as a debate club member starting in middle school.




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