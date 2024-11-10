Share
Commentary

Trump Flipped Single Most Hispanic County in America, Beat Kamala in Walloping Landslide

 By Michael Austin  November 10, 2024
President-elect Donald Trump’s overwhelming victory on Tuesday confirms it: the Obama coalition is dead and buried.

After former President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 victories brought together an incredibly diverse voter base of various identity groups, Democrats thought they had it made. Even 2016 didn’t dissuade them from this notion — many considered that election an outlier bump in the road.

However, Trump’s 2024 victory shattered that coalition, not because of the victory itself but because of how it was achieved.

Trump didn’t just bring out white voters — he won over unprecedented numbers of minorities as well.

This included, perhaps most notably, Hispanics.

Nowhere was this better exemplified than in Starr County, Texas, the most Hispanic county in America.

No Republican has won the county, the population of which is 97 percent Hispanic, in over a century, since 1892 to be precise.

But that all changed on Tuesday.

Trump won 57.7 percent of the county’s vote compared to Vice President Kamala Harris’ 41.8 percent, according to Newsweek.

Are you surprised that Latino voters actually want secure borders?

This is a big shift from even the past two elections.

In 2020, President Joe Biden won Starr County by grabbing 52 percent of the vote. The 2016 Democratic victory (of the county, that is) was even more decisive with Hillary Clinton garnering a whopping 79 percent.

But this year, it shifted over to Trump’s column as did many once-blue counties across the United States.

This shift in Hispanic support wasn’t isolated to one red-state county. From 2020 to 2024, Hispanic support for Trump jumped from 32 percent to 46 percent.

That’s a 14-point swing!

Trump also won 39 percent of the Asian vote, 13 percent of the black vote (including 21 percent of black men) and a solid majority — 65 percent — of the American Indian vote.

People of all backgrounds, colors and creeds came out to vote for Donald Trump.

Even women didn’t break Democrats’ way in as great of numbers as Democrats expected. From 2020 to 2024, Trump’s support among women actually grew from 42 percent to 45 percent.

MSNBC, CNN and other fake news organizations can cry all they want about “white working-class voters,” as they so often do, but the reality is that Trump’s base is officially diverse.

