Former President Donald Trump is turning the “bloodbath” hoax against President Joe Biden as November looms.

Trump took to Truth Social social media platform to slam the establishment media and Biden for taking his words out of context.

And he let Americans know where the real “bloodbath” they need to worry about is coming from.

Trump’s original remarks, which sparked an unjustified firestorm, were made at a March 16 rally in Dayton, Ohio, where the former president said, “If I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

Via Truth Social on Friday, Trump put the remarks in context, stating, “I said that if we don’t win, it will be a bloodbath for the U.S. auto manufacturing industry …”

Here is Trump’s video as posted on X by the conservative account Citizen Free Press:

President Trump: “While I was speaking metaphorically, a real bloodbath is occurring right now under crooked Joe. It’s Biden’s Border Bloodbath.” pic.twitter.com/hSkEYWqHK3 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 23, 2024

Trump castigated Biden and the Biden-run Environmental Protection Agency for requirements released Wednesday to push electric vehicles onto the American public as “mandateS which will ship every last American auto job and auto manufacturing job to China.”

Trump took aim at both China and Mexico in same statement, noting that China is building manufacturing plants in Mexico to sell automobiles into the United States, “which is going to kill our industry.”

And then he hit on the real “bloodbath” the Biden White House has brought on Americans — the porous southwestern border.

“… It’s Biden’s border bloodbath. There’s never been anything like it,” he said, citing the tragic cases of crime victims like nursing student Laken Riley in Georgia and 12-year-old Travis Wolfe in Missouri in December.

Trump hammered his point home by mentioning Biden letting “thousands of unvetted, unscreened military – age men into the United States from parts unknown.”

“Americans like Laken Riley and Travis Wolfe are being murdered,” he said.

It’s no secret that Biden’s border has been a subject of major criticism from Trump or other conservatives — though it doesn’t get the attention it deserves from the establishment media.

“Every day, innocent citizens are being killed, stabbed, shot, raped, and murdered because of Biden migrant crime,” Trump said. “It’s migrant crime, but we call it ‘Biden migrant crime’ because he’s responsible for it, 100 percent.”

As Trump mentions in the same video, the “fake news media that is pushing one hoax after another, never wants to talk about that,” he said.

Talk about flipping the script. If bloodbaths are going to be brought up, let’s talk about the most worrying one brought to you by Biden.

If anything, however, the establishment media and Democrats misrepresenting Trump’s words has actually helped the former president.

Highlighting Biden’s economy, his plans to further damage the economy if he wins re-election in November, and the problems plaguing the country because of Biden’s open border has only assisted Trump in driving his point home.

It seems by taking the “bloodbath” comment and running with it, leftists have actually put the microscope on current president.

So, it’s clear Trump is talking about a bloodbath for the economy and the American worker in the automotive industry. But, could those in the audience and media representatives who were actually present in Dayton have taken his words to mean something else in the moment?

Not exactly.

Here is the clip:

Trump provided appropriate context in the moment as well.

His remarks in Dayton match his message on Truth Social. Anyone willing to take five minutes can see past any misrepresentation of these remarks.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody currently breathing, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took to X to jump on the bandwagon by re-postiung a video from Trump’s remarks in which almost every moment that would indicate he is talking about the automotive industry is cut out.

“A bloodbath.” What would you say if you saw this in another country? https://t.co/aUnNAoAWfE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 18, 2024

Leftists still can’t help themselves.

This line of attack against Trump does not impress the American people. Remember the riot in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, when Democrats and the establishment media colluded to convince the public that Trump had said there were “very fine people on both sides”?

Seven years, two impeachments and a presidential election later, the country realizes it’s just par for the course.

