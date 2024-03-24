Share
Commentary

Trump Flips 'Bloodbath' Hoax Around, Turns It on Biden

 By Samuel Short  March 24, 2024 at 3:00pm
Share

Former President Donald Trump is turning the “bloodbath” hoax against President Joe Biden as November looms.

Trump took to Truth Social social media platform to slam the establishment media and Biden for taking his words out of context.

And he let Americans know where the real “bloodbath” they need to worry about is coming from.

Trump’s original remarks, which sparked an unjustified firestorm, were made at a March 16 rally in Dayton, Ohio, where the former president said, “If I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

Trending:
Painful Video: Sen. Kennedy Shreds Woke Athlete So Badly That Witness Next to Him Is Dying

Via Truth Social on Friday, Trump put the remarks in context, stating, “I said that if we don’t win, it will be a bloodbath for the U.S. auto manufacturing industry …”

Here is Trump’s video as posted on X by the conservative account Citizen Free Press:

Trump castigated Biden and the Biden-run Environmental Protection Agency for requirements released Wednesday to push electric vehicles onto the American public as “mandateS which will ship every last American auto job and auto manufacturing job to China.”

Is the mainstream media aligned against Trump?

Trump took aim at both China and Mexico in same statement, noting that China is building manufacturing plants in Mexico to sell automobiles into the United States, “which is going to kill our industry.”

And then he hit on the real “bloodbath” the Biden White House has brought on Americans — the porous southwestern border.

“… It’s Biden’s border bloodbath. There’s never been anything like it,” he said, citing the tragic cases of crime victims like nursing student Laken Riley in Georgia and 12-year-old Travis Wolfe  in Missouri in December.

Trump hammered his point home by mentioning Biden letting “thousands of unvetted, unscreened military – age men into the United States from parts unknown.”

Related:
Literal Godsend? Trump Gets $3 Billion Gift Days Before Huge Bond Due

“Americans like Laken Riley and Travis Wolfe are being murdered,” he said.

It’s no secret that Biden’s border has been a subject of major criticism from Trump or other conservatives — though it doesn’t get the attention it deserves from the establishment media.

“Every day, innocent citizens are being killed, stabbed, shot, raped, and murdered because of Biden migrant crime,” Trump said. “It’s migrant crime, but we call it ‘Biden migrant crime’ because he’s responsible for it, 100 percent.”

As Trump mentions in the same video, the “fake news media that is pushing one hoax after another, never wants to talk about that,” he said.

Talk about flipping the script. If bloodbaths are going to be brought up, let’s talk about the most worrying one brought to you by Biden.

If anything, however, the establishment media and Democrats misrepresenting Trump’s words has actually helped the former president.

Highlighting Biden’s economy, his plans to further damage the economy if he wins re-election in November, and the problems plaguing the country because of Biden’s open border has only assisted Trump in driving his point home.

It seems by taking the “bloodbath” comment and running with it, leftists have actually put the microscope on current president.

So, it’s clear Trump is talking about a bloodbath for the economy and the American worker in the automotive industry. But, could those in the audience and media representatives who were actually present in Dayton have taken his words to mean something else in the moment?

Not exactly.

Here is the clip:

Trump provided appropriate context in the moment as well.

His remarks in Dayton match his message on Truth Social. Anyone willing to take five minutes can see past any misrepresentation of these remarks.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody currently breathing, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took to X to jump on the bandwagon by re-postiung a video from Trump’s remarks in which almost every moment that would indicate he is talking about the automotive industry is cut out.

Leftists still can’t help themselves.

This line of attack against Trump does not impress the American people. Remember the riot in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, when Democrats and the establishment media colluded to convince the public that Trump had said there were “very fine people on both sides”?

Seven years, two impeachments and a presidential election later, the country realizes it’s just par for the course.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




Trump Flips 'Bloodbath' Hoax Around, Turns It on Biden
Kid Who Found Strange Coins Under Church in the 1960s Kept Them Hidden Until Months Ago - The Entire Country Will Want These on Display
BlackRock's Stand Against Fossil Fuels Now Costing It in Big Way as Texas Makes Its Move
Trump Campaign Blasts Biden's New 'Extreme Electric Vehicle Mandate,' Promises 'Day One' Reversal
Appeals Court OKs Disarming Defendants Before They're Convicted
See more...

Conversation