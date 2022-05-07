Every once in a while, leaders in Washington stumble upon ideas that would be common sense to the average American.

President Donald Trump considered firing missiles at criminal drug manufacturing laboratories in Mexico, according to a bitter former administration official in a new book.

Mark Esper, who served as Trump’s Secretary of Defense after the dismissal of James Mattis, outlined Trump’s idea in his new book, “A Sacred Oath,” according to the New York Times.

Trump asked Esper about the possibility of firing Patriot missiles into Mexico to “destroy the drug labs,” according to the vainglorious bureaucrat.

The idea was discussed in 2020.

Organized drug and human smuggling are commonplace at the porous southern border. Sophisticated criminal organizations move dangerous drugs such as fentanyl across the border.

Such an operation would likely put a serious dent in the operations of criminal cartels.

Stringent immigration enforcement policies such as ‘Remain in Mexico’ and the construction of a “big, beautiful” border wall proved essential to deterring criminal infiltration of the border during Trump’s presidency.

Esper framed Trump’s ideas on combating trafficking and the borders as if they were outrageous and insane, seemingly unaware that many Americans would recognize that they’re just common sense.

Is this idea common sense? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (403 Votes) No: 3% (12 Votes)

Esper is also said to have outlined a plan from Trump to deploy 250,000 military service members to the southern border in the book, once again describing as outrageous and unacceptable a policy that many Americans would view as reasonable.

Trump had productive and warm relationships with leaders of Mexico and Latin American governments during his presidency.

The 45th president has referred to the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in warm terms even after leaving office.

Former President Trump: “I have a great relationship with the president of Mexico. He may be a socialist but I like him a lot. Is that okay?” pic.twitter.com/yrMsr1IGh5 — The Hill (@thehill) July 4, 2021

Some of the same leaders have described a lackluster relationship with President Joe Biden, who has refused to work with Central American governments to properly deter illegal immigration.

“The U.S. government continues to support El Salvador to reduce the proliferation of gangs”. Really? Yes, we got support from the U.S. government to fight crime, but the was UNDER THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION. You are only supporting the gangs and their “civil liberties” now. https://t.co/SJK4vEVYcs — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 11, 2022

Drug and human smuggling organizations wreak havoc on the United States’ southern neighbors.

Perhaps taking out their drug manufacturing capabilities would improve, rather than harm, relations with Mexico.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.