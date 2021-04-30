Login
Trump Floats Big Name as Potential 2024 Running Mate

By Andrew Jose
Published April 30, 2021 at 8:15am
Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would consider picking Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump made his comments in an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo, where he discussed the ongoing border crisis, President Joe Biden’s proposed tax hikes and his own potential 2024 presidential bid.

When asked by Bartiromo if he sees a running mate in DeSantis, Trump replied, “He’s a friend of mine. I endorsed Ron, and after I endorsed him, he took off like a rocketship. He’s done a great job as governor. A lot of people like that — you know, I’m just saying what I read and what you read — they love that ticket.

“But certainly Ron would be considered. He’s a great guy.”

Although the former president is yet to issue a formal statement announcing his intention to run in the 2024 elections, he said in the Thursday interview that he is “100 percent” considering doing so.

Responding to a question on his policy goals if he were to run, Trump said it is crucial to protect the Second Amendment and secure the now-overwhelmed U.S.-Mexico border.

“No amendment to the Constitution is absolute,” Biden said April 8 when rolling out a series of executive orders relating to gun control.

That drew swift condemnation from states, with multiple governors opposing his policies on the grounds that they infringe upon the Second Amendment.

Under Biden, the country is witnessing a crisis at the southern border, with a surge in migrants unlawfully entering the United States.

The crisis has been going on for months. Yet, neither the president nor Vice President Kamala Harris — who was named the administration’s point person on immigration — has gone to the border to take a firsthand look at the situation.

Trump also said that one of his policy goals in 2024 would be dealing with the devastation Biden’s tax hikes will cause.

According to a March Congressional Budget Office report, the United States is on track to double its debt burden over the coming 30 years.

This, according to the CBO, will increase the likelihood of the nation facing fiscal crises.

Yet, Biden, three-and-a-half months into his presidency, has proposed more than $6 trillion in spending.

To finance his spending plans, the president plans to raise the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent and increase capital gains taxes.

Trump said Biden’s tax increases are “going to be a shock to all people, not rich people, all people. So they’re giving the biggest tax increase in history. It’s going to destroy the economy.”

Trump Floats Big Name as Potential 2024 Running Mate
