Trump Floats New Iran Strategy to Get 'Non-Responsive "Allies" in Gear'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday dangled the possibility of putting the Strait of Hormuz under international control once Iran is flattened.

Iran has refused to allow most oil tankers to pass through the strait, cutting off the oil lifeline for many nations and sending oil prices higher. Trump has called for international cooperation to shepherd tankers through the strait, but has found few, if any, takers.

“I wonder what would happen if we ‘finished off’ what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so called ‘Strait?’” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“That would get some of our non-responsive ‘Allies’ in gear, and fast!!! President DJT,” Trump posted.

Trump’s post followed a Truth Social broadside at allies ready to let the United States do the work.

“The United States has been informed by most of our NATO ‘Allies’ that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump posted.

“I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street — We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need,” he wrote.

“Fortunately, we have decimated Iran’s Military — Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar is gone and perhaps, most importantly, their Leaders, at virtually every level, are gone, never to threaten us, our Middle Eastern Allies, or the World, again!” Trump wrote.

“Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer ‘need,’ or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance — WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea. In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!” Trump wrote.

As noted by NBC News, allies quickly distanced themselves from any connection to the war with Iran.

“This is not our war; we have not started it,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said his country would “never take part in operations to open or free the Strait of Hormuz in the current context,” but once the war is through, he would be happy to help.

A recent New York Post editorial said allies that want America to do the work for them need to be more than spectators.

“Such cowardice now is a reminder of just how impotent these countries have become,” the editorial said, noting that nations made themselves slaves to foreign oil.

“Shunning fossil-fuel extraction and even shutting nuclear plants left them utterly at the mercy of the flow of foreign gas and oil. More, their governments (especially left-wing ones) are ever more captive to increasingly powerful Muslim voting blocs after enormous waves of immigration and failed attempts at societal integration,” the editorial said.

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