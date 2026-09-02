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President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order that aims to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 27, 2026.
President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order that aims to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 27, 2026. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Floats Renaming the Strait of Hormuz the 'Trump Strait' 'Now That We Have it Under U.S.A. Control'

 By Jack Davis  September 2, 2026 at 10:52am
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President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed extending the name game to the shores of Iran.

“Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT???” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Like America itself, it would be ‘hotter’ than ever before!” he wrote.

The comment follows Trump’s slap at Canada by issuing an order to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America.

Earlier in his second term, Trump ordered that the Gulf of Mexico be renamed the Gulf of America.

If Trump wished to go beyond trolling Iran, his ability to make the name stick is limited. Because the Strait of Hormuz does not touch on any U.S. territory, it is uncertain how Trump would be able to officially rename it.

Should Trump try to change the name of the Strait of Hormuz?

Trump last month said that he might deal with that issue, as noted by The Hill.

“Pretty soon, I will be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States,” Trump said then.

However, there is no doubt that Trump’s policies have changed the dynamics of power in the region.

As noted by CNBC, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that more than 17 million barrels of oil were shipped through the strait on Monday.

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About 20 million barrels a day were shipped from the Persian Gulf before the war with Iran began on Feb. 28.

Military action flared Tuesday after U.S. attacks on Iran.

“The United States is, as we speak, striking Iranian Targets near the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes are large and powerful, and in retaliation for the Iranians’ failed attempt at adding sea mines to the Strait, which currently has no mines (They have been completely removed or detonated!), and the Iranians shooting eight missiles, all successfully knocked down, at our Military Base in Jordan,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran! “ he wrote.

Iran announced it had fired missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait, according to NBC News.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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