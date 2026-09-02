President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed extending the name game to the shores of Iran.

“Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT???” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Like America itself, it would be ‘hotter’ than ever before!” he wrote.

The comment follows Trump’s slap at Canada by issuing an order to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America.

Earlier in his second term, Trump ordered that the Gulf of Mexico be renamed the Gulf of America.

If Trump wished to go beyond trolling Iran, his ability to make the name stick is limited. Because the Strait of Hormuz does not touch on any U.S. territory, it is uncertain how Trump would be able to officially rename it.

Trump Strait on deck!! https://t.co/2LyLUcHulh — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) September 2, 2026

Should Trump try to change the name of the Strait of Hormuz? Yes No

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Trump last month said that he might deal with that issue, as noted by The Hill.

“Pretty soon, I will be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States,” Trump said then.

However, there is no doubt that Trump’s policies have changed the dynamics of power in the region.

As noted by CNBC, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that more than 17 million barrels of oil were shipped through the strait on Monday.

About 20 million barrels a day were shipped from the Persian Gulf before the war with Iran began on Feb. 28.

Military action flared Tuesday after U.S. attacks on Iran.

“The United States is, as we speak, striking Iranian Targets near the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes are large and powerful, and in retaliation for the Iranians’ failed attempt at adding sea mines to the Strait, which currently has no mines (They have been completely removed or detonated!), and the Iranians shooting eight missiles, all successfully knocked down, at our Military Base in Jordan,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

🚨 NOW: President Trump says he might officially rename the Strait of Hormuz to the Trump Strait This is GOLD 😂😂 “Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be “hotter” than ever before!… pic.twitter.com/lvt15VlV0o — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 2, 2026

“If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran! “ he wrote.

Iran announced it had fired missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait, according to NBC News.

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