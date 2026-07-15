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President Donald Trump looks on after signing an executive order to drastically shrink two national monuments in Utah, paving the way for fossil fuel extraction and mining, at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 13, 2026.
President Donald Trump looks on after signing an executive order to drastically shrink two national monuments in Utah, paving the way for fossil fuel extraction and mining, at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 13, 2026. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Follows Through on Threat With New Round of Iran Strikes, Warns Tehran That 'Next Week Comes the Power Plants, Next Week Comes the Bridges'

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 15, 2026 at 5:01am
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A new round of strikes was launched by U.S. forces against Iran late Tuesday night American time, just after President Donald Trump announced in an interview that the regime would be hit “very hard” in the coming days and weeks if it did not come back to the negotiating table.

According to a statement by U.S. Central Command, the new round of strikes hit “dozens of military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian coastal areas.”

“U.S. fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels launched precision munitions against Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, and coastal defense systems during the seven-hour wave to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews,” the statement from CENTCOM said, adding that the latest attacks “took place the same day U.S. forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas.”

“U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to execute operations directed by the Commander in Chief,” the statement added, along with an unclassified video of the strikes.

The attacks were announced by CENTCOM shortly after an interview with Trump aired on Fox News in which the president said “we’re going to hit them very hard tonight.”

“They’re going to expand,” Trump said of the strikes during the sit-down.

“We’re going to hit them very hard tonight. We’re going to hit them very hard tomorrow night. We’re going to hit them very hard the night after,” he added.

Do you support renewed strikes on Iran?

“Next week comes the power plants, next week comes the bridges. We’re gonna knock out all their power plants, we’re gonna knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate.”

Trump also added that a ground operation — particularly one that involves Kharg Island, the center of Iran’s petroleum industry — wasn’t out of the question.

“So I can’t say that to you, because if I did it’d be foolish, right?” Trump said.

Related:
GOP Senator Calls on Iran's Neighbors to 'Finish the Job' After US Troops Did the Hard Part

“But it’d be nice, it’d make a little headlines, but it would be foolish,” he added.

Asked if he was ruling out a “ground campaign in a limited capacity,” Trump said “no, if it’s appropriate.”

“Sometimes you need a ground campaign, but we have other people that will do the ground campaign for us,” he said, noting that U.S. forces had already hit Kharg Island several times.

“I said, hit everything but the oil. Just leave that little area,” Trump added.

According to The Hill, the U.S. blockade was reimposed after it ended June 18. Over 20 warships and hundreds of military planes were in the region to enforce the move.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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