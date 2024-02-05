Share
Trump Forcefully Weighs In on Senate Border Deal: 'Don't Be Stupid!'

 By Jack Davis  February 5, 2024 at 9:12am
Former President Donald Trump on Monday denounced the proposed border deal that was announced on Sunday by Senate negotiators.

“Only a fool, or a Radical Left Democrat, would vote for this horrendous Border Bill, which only gives Shutdown Authority after 5000 Encounters a day, when we already have the right to CLOSE THE BORDER NOW, which must be done,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“This Bill is a great gift to the Democrats, and a Death Wish for The Republican Party. It takes the HORRIBLE JOB the Democrats have done on Immigration and the Border, absolves them, and puts it all squarely on the shoulders of Republicans,” Trump wrote.

“Don’t be STUPID!!! We need a separate Border and Immigration Bill. It should not be tied to foreign aid in any way, shape, or form! The Democrats broke Immigration and the Border. They should fix it. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s call was echoed by House Speaker Mike Johnson, who said the bill would not even be considered by the House in its current form.

“I’ve seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created. As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, ‘the border never closes.’ If this bill reaches the House, it will be dead on arrival,” Johnson posted on X.

According to The New York Times, the $118.3 billion package calls for spending $60.1 billion in military aid to Ukraine and $14.1 billion in military support for Israel. An additional $10 billion is set aside for victims of global crises, which would include Palestinians.

The bill would set aside $20 million for the southern border through more border agents and more detention facilities.

The bill includes a mechanism for closing the border that would take effect if the average of migrant encounters tops 5,000 in a day, based on a one-week average, or if the one-day total tops 8,500. The bill gives the president the power to close the border if encounters top 4,000 per day over a week.

Many Republicans spoke out against the bill.

The bill adds a new wrinkle to the process of claiming asylum, requiring illegal immigrants who seek it to explain why they could not have moved to a different part of their home nations for safety.

The bill creates 250,000 of what the Times called “green card-eligible family and employment-based visas that would be parceled out over five years” to illegal immigrants.

Is Trump right about the border deal?

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina on Sunday said Republicans should not rush to judgment on the proposal, according to the Washington Times.

“I hope people keep an open mind,” Mr. Graham said during a “Fox News Sunday” interview. “If you believe, as President Trump does, our laws are broken, then you got to fix them.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
