President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that U.S. Space Command will move its headquarters from Colorado to Alabama.
Trump Formally Announces Space Force Will Relocate to Alabama, Nicknames Huntsville 'Rocket City'

 By Johnathan Jones  September 2, 2025 at 12:48pm
In remarks from the White House, Trump said the command would be relocated to Huntsville, which he said would be called “Rocket City” going forward.

According to Trump, the decision will bring an estimated 30,000 jobs to Alabama.

Trump was joined at a press conference to announce the move by Republican Alabama Sens. Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville.

Both lawmakers praised the move.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President J.D. Vance each addressed the decision as well.

U.S. Space Command is currently based in Colorado Springs.

The command oversees military space operations and the defense of U.S. satellites.

During Trump’s first term, his administration selected Alabama as the new home.

In 2023, former President Joe Biden decided to keep the command in Colorado, angering Alabama lawmakers.

Politico reported that Colorado’s delegation argued at the time that moving Space Command would harm national security.

Biden was persuaded by the then-head of Space Command that relocating its headquarters could harm military readiness, CBS News reported.

His decision led House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers of Alabama to call on the Pentagon’s watchdog to investigate the move.

The unit became fully operational in 2023 at its Colorado Springs site.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms.




