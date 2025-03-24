Share
Venezuelan migrants stand in front of the U.S. Border Patrol operations post across the Rio Grande river n Ciudad Juarez, state of Chihuahua, Mexico, on Oct. 25, 2022.
Venezuelan migrants stand in front of the U.S. Border Patrol operations post across the Rio Grande river n Ciudad Juarez, state of Chihuahua, Mexico, on Oct. 25, 2022. (Herika Martinez - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Found 500k 'Migrants' Biden Brought in Under the Radar, Now He's Turning Kristi Noem Loose on Them

 By Jack Davis  March 24, 2025 at 10:00am
A program the Biden administration used to bring more than 500,000 immigrants into America over the past three years is being abolished by the Trump administration.

Immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela were allowed in the country even if they did not have a legal visa to do so under the program known by the first letters of the nations involved — CHNV, according to the Washington Times.

The immigrants who used the program to enter the U.S. have 30 days to leave or be deported.

The program was developed by the Biden administration as illegal immigrants were stampeding across the southern border.

The program required immigrants to have a sponsor.

However, investigations found that gang members at times sponsored fellow gang members and that the program had little oversight of the immigrants after they arrived in the U.S.

The program was stopped when the Trump administration took office.

Will Trump be able to get the most dangerous illegals out of the country quickly?

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a notice that ending the program “complements and underscores the Administration’s pivot to a foreign policy that prioritizes the United States’ interests in a secure border,” according to NBC.

“These programs do not serve a significant public benefit, are not necessary to reduce levels of illegal immigration, did not sufficiently mitigate the domestic effects of illegal immigration, are not serving their intended purposes, and are inconsistent with the Administration’s foreign policy goals,” she said.

“Upon review, DHS concludes that this ‘deterrent’ and ‘incentive’ approach did not result in a sufficient and sustained improvement in border security, and has exacerbated challenges associated with interior enforcement of the immigration laws,” Noem said, according to USA Today.

“In addition, the CHNV parole programs have at best traded an unmanageable population of unlawful migration along the southwest border for the additional complication of a substantial population of aliens in the interior of the United States without a clear path to a durable status,” Noem said.

“CHNV parolees and other recent arrivals have competed for limited resources such as housing, food, transportation, education, legal services, and public benefits,” Noem said.

The Department of Homeland Security said, it will  “remove” program participants who do not leave by the late April deadline.

DHS representative Tricia McLaughlin said, the migrants in the program were “loosely vetted,” according to CBS.

“The termination of the CHNV parole programs, and the termination of parole for those who exploited it, is a return to common-sense policies, a return to public safety, and a return to America First,” McLaughlin said.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation