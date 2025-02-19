Trump Fulfills Campaign Promise with IVF Executive Order - It Would Have Been Better If He Didn't

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday, launching an inquiry to explore increasing access to in vitro fertilization, also known as IVF, for all Americans.

The executive order “directs policy recommendations to protect IVF access and aggressively reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for such treatments,” with the intent of ensuring “reliable access to IVF.”

The order also claims to recognize “the importance of family formation.”

But the Trump administration failed to understand that IVF as commonly practiced is far more about family destruction than “family formation.”

As previously noted by Emma Waters, a research associate at the Heritage Foundation specializing in bioethics, IVF involves doctors attempting to “create as many embryos as they can to increase a couple’s chances of success.”

The problem is that each embryo is a “distinct, image-bearing, living human life.”

The vast majority of embryos, one way or another, will die in the IVF process.

Most are thrown away due to some perceived defect, selectively aborted in the womb, or stored indefinitely in a freezer.

For every one baby that is successfully implanted and brought to term, several others die.

The babies conceived and born through IVF are precious. But so are their siblings who are brought into the world only to be neglected or murdered by medical professionals and even by their own parents.

None of this even begins to mention the disturbing trends toward eugenics and designer embryos that IVF enables.

Because life starts at conception, IVF is not a practice that aligns with biblical sexual ethics, the created order, or the image of God in man.

That is why a vast number of Christian communions, ranging from the Roman Catholic Church to the Southern Baptist Convention, clearly condemn the use of IVF.

The lengthy and illustrious history of the Christian faith would say that civil leaders should promote marriage, family, and children, not the use of transhumanist medical technology that relies on discarding most of those children.

Christians rushed to warn the Trump administration of these realities after the executive order was announced.

“Babies should be the most protected persons in our society,” writer Samuel Sey commented. “Instead, because of IVF and abortion, they are the most exploited and murdered persons.”

“President Trump just objectively made his worst decision since taking office,” conservative sports commentator Jon Root added. “IVF is evil, unethical & radically anti-life.”

As noted by the White House, Trump had promised on the campaign trail to “advance IVF and help American families with the associated costs so American families can have more babies.”

But well beyond the literal monetary cost, when the price of a single living baby is several more dead ones, that is hardly worth the expense.

Trump has kept many of his promises since he was elected.

This pursuit of expanded IVF was a promise he should have broken.

