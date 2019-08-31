Trump 'Fully Understood and Forgave' Ex-Assistant Who Reportedly Took Shots at His Daughters

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he has forgiven a former personal assistant who reportedly spoke to the media about his daughters.

“While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it,” Trump tweeted.

“She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her! I love Tiffany, doing great!”

While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it. She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her! I love Tiffany, doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

TRENDING: Report: These Videos of a Teen Target Shooting with His Mom Got Him Banned from School

However, he noted in a follow-up tweet, others will not escape his wrath.

“Yes, I am currently suing various people for violating their confidentiality agreements. Disgusting and foul mouthed Omarosa is one. I gave her every break, despite the fact that she was despised by everyone, and she went for some cheap money from a book. Numerous others also!” he tweeted.

…Yes, I am currently suing various people for violating their confidentiality agreements. Disgusting and foul mouthed Omarosa is one. I gave her every break, despite the fact that she was despised by everyone, and she went for some cheap money from a book. Numerous others also! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Did Madeleine Westerhout deserve to lose her job? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (193 Votes) 4% (8 Votes)

Westerhout, a former personal assistant at the White House, resigned Thursday after Trump learned of a conversation she had with reporters in early August when Trump was on vacation in Bedminster, New Jersey.

During the conversation, Westerhout told the reporters that she had a better relationship with Trump than either Ivanka Trump, his daughter by his first wife, Ivana, or Tiffany Trump, the president’s daughter by his second wife, Marla Maples, according to Politico, which cited someone at the event who it did not name.

Tiffany Trump was in for particular trashing, Politico reported.

Westerhout told the reporters that the president did not like to be photographed with Tiffany because he believed she was overweight, the outlet claimed.

The report also said Westerhout made a joke that the president could not pick Tiffany Trump out of a crowd.

RELATED: 'Absolute Incompetence': GOP Challenger Walsh Attacks Trump's Immigration Policies

Politico said its source claimed Westerhout “had a couple drinks” and opened up when deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley had left the gathering.

“This was an off-the-record dinner and the media blatantly violated that agreement,” an administration official said.

There were four reporters there. One of them breached the off the record agreement. By refusing to take responsibility for his egregious violation of basic rules of journalism, @PhilipRucker is compromising the reputations of the other three. And WaPo stands by in silence. https://t.co/hUxCyyVmge — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 30, 2019

The WH should exclude @PhilipRucker and @jdawsey1 from future off the record discussions with POTUS or any other WH official. Those two simply can’t be trusted. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 31, 2019

On Friday, Trump confirmed that the conversation was the root of Westerhout’s dismissal from the White House.

“It was too bad,” Trump said, adding that the comments Westerhout reportedly made were “a little bit hurtful.”

Trump also said he never talked badly about Tiffany Trump.

“I love Tiffany,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.