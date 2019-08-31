SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump 'Fully Understood and Forgave' Ex-Assistant Who Reportedly Took Shots at His Daughters

×
By Jack Davis
Published August 31, 2019 at 9:47am
Print

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he has forgiven a former personal assistant who reportedly spoke to the media about his daughters.

“While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it,” Trump tweeted.

“She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her! I love Tiffany, doing great!”

TRENDING: Joe Biden Caught Telling Fabricated War Story

However, he noted in a follow-up tweet, others will not escape his wrath.

“Yes, I am currently suing various people for violating their confidentiality agreements. Disgusting and foul mouthed Omarosa is one. I gave her every break, despite the fact that she was despised by everyone, and she went for some cheap money from a book. Numerous others also!” he tweeted.

Did Madeleine Westerhout deserve to lose her job?

Westerhout, a former personal assistant at the White House, resigned Thursday after Trump learned of a conversation she had with reporters in early August when Trump was on vacation in Bedminster, New Jersey.

During the conversation, Westerhout told the reporters that she had a better relationship with Trump than either Ivanka Trump, his daughter by his first wife, Ivana, or Tiffany Trump, the president’s daughter by his second wife, Marla Maples, according to Politico, which cited someone at the event who it did not name.

Tiffany Trump was in for particular trashing, Politico reported.

Westerhout told the reporters that the president did not like to be photographed with Tiffany because he believed she was overweight, the outlet claimed.

The report also said Westerhout made a joke that the president could not pick Tiffany Trump out of a crowd.

RELATED: Democrats Pounce To Politicize Hurricane Dorian, Use It To Attack Trump

Politico said its source claimed Westerhout “had a couple drinks” and opened up when deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley had left the gathering.

“This was an off-the-record dinner and the media blatantly violated that agreement,” an administration official said.

On Friday, Trump confirmed that the conversation was the root of Westerhout’s dismissal from the White House.

“It was too bad,” Trump said, adding that the comments Westerhout reportedly made were “a little bit hurtful.”

Trump also said he never talked badly about Tiffany Trump.

“I love Tiffany,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Passenger Captures Harrowing Moments Volcano Eruption Races Toward Her Fleeing Boat
Trump 'Fully Understood and Forgave' Ex-Assistant Who Reportedly Took Shots at His Daughters
Weird Medical Anomaly Known As 'Werewolf Syndrome' Caused 17 Kids To Grow Hair Everywhere
Democrats Pounce To Politicize Hurricane Dorian, Use It To Attack Trump
Man Discovers Navy Vet's Ashes and Flag in Storage Unit, Returns Treasures to Hero's Brother
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×