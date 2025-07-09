Trump Fumes at Reporter Before Bondi Tries to Explain Away Critical Missing Minute of the Epstein Video

The ghost of Jeffrey Epstein keeps haunting Washington.

At a televised cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi fielded questions about a video showing the cell of the convicted sex criminal, whose 2019 death has been officially branded a suicide.

But her response about a missing minute in the footage hasn’t entirely satisfied critics — and President Donald Trump was openly unhappy the question was even asked.

Footage from the moment is below:







Bondi was also asked whether Epstein had ever served as an intelligence agent for the government.

While she said she had no knowledge of Epstein having been an agent, she made an effort to explain an apparent “missing minute” in the video of Epstein’s cell from the night of his death.

As The Hill reported, an 11-hour video released by the government showing the outside of Epstein’s cell on the night of his death has time stamps that skip from 11:59 p.m. to midnight.

Bondi said that’s a routine bug of the system.

“The video was not conclusive, but the evidence prior to it was, showing [Epstein] committed suicide,” she said.

“And what was on that — there was a minute that was off the counter. And what we learned from the Bureau of Prisons was, every night, they redo that video. [The system] is old, from, like, 1999.

“So every night the video is reset. And every night should have the same minute missing.

“So we’re looking for that video, to release that as well, showing that a minute is missing every night.”

It was Bondi’s second brush with Epstein matters in three days.

On Sunday, to almost universal skepticism, Bondi announced that a Department of Justice investigation had found that Epstein was not engaged in blackmail, that there was no “client list” of powerful individuals he provided with sexual opportunities, and had confirmed a finding that he’d committed suicide in his jail cell.

The moment Tuesday generated plenty of posts on social media, virtually all of them critical of both Trump and Bondi.

This is a fair example:

WARNING: The following post contains graphic language that some may find offensive:

Pam Bondi embarrasses herself with this bullshit excuse and Trump acts like the Epstein case ain’t a big deal This is a terrible look for the Trump admin pic.twitter.com/4BSgnNPWjL — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 8, 2025

Trump made no bones about disparaging the Epstein questions:

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?” he asked a reporter. “This guy’s been talked about for years …

“I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, when we’re having some of the greatest success, and also tragedy, with what happened in Texas.

“It just seems like a desecration.”

