Trump Furious with New CBS Ownership Over Marjorie Taylor Green Interview

It appears there were only three things President Donald Trump didn’t like about the “60 Minutes” interview with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Sunday night:

One was the woman being interviewed, the second was the woman doing the interviewing. And the third was the company that owns the network where the interview aired.

And in a Truth Social post on Monday, he let the whole world know about all of it.

Trump spent the top of the post lambasting Greene, a Republican who was once one of his biggest supporters in the House (and whose resignation will take effect in January).

“Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s post also attacked “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl as “washed up” and “Trump hating” and alluded to an interview the two did in October 2020 where Stahl claimed the Hunter Biden laptop that contained so much evidence into the Biden family’s influence peddling network “can’t be verified.”

The laptop was, of course, eventually verified.

In fact, according to an IRS whistleblower familiar with the laptop — which had been in the possession of the FBI for a year by the time Stahl interviewed Trump — it already had been verified in all points that matter.

In his post, Trump also demanded, as he has before, that Stahl apologize for that infamous interview, while acknowledging that it would be “far too late to be meaningful.”

In a postscript to the post, he wrote:

“I hereby demand a complete and total APOLOGY, though far too late to be meaningful, from Lesley Stahl and 60 Minutes for her incorrect and Libelous statements about Hunter’s Laptop!!!”

Trump also assailed executives behind CBS after the entertainment company Skydance Media merged with CBS owner Paramount, putting CBS effectively under new ownership.

“My real problem the show, however, wasn’t the low IQ traitor, it was that the new ownership of 60 Minutes, Paramount, would allow a show like this on the air …

“Since they bought it, 60 Minutes has actually gotten worse!”

The entire video can be seen below:







During the interview, Greene — once one of Trump’s strongest supporters in the House of Representatives — blamed the president for death threats she and her family had received.

She also refused to back away from her positions on Obamacare health insurance subsidies Democrats demanded during the government shutdown, her criticisms and critiques of U.S. support for Israel in the face of its war with Hamas terrorists (she called the war “genocide”), and siding with Democrats on the release of documents about the late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

As is clear from his Truth Social post Monday morning, Trump wasn’t happy with just about any of it.

