New York City Mayor Eric Adams sought to dissipate the clouds of hysterical Hilterian hyperbole Saturday as he poked holes in the increasing claims of the Harris campaign that former President Donald Trump is a fascist.

Vice President Kamala Harris has used the waning days of her campaign to throw allegations at Trump, including that he reveres Adolf Hitler and would govern like a dictator.

On Saturday, Adams said those labels are at variance with reality.

“I have heard those terms hurled at me by some political leaders in the city, using terms like Hitler and fascist,” he said, according to Politico.

Asked if he agreed with his fellow Democrat, Adams said, “My answer is no, I know what Hitler has done and I know what a fascist regime looks like.”

Adams said that rabid rhetoric from Democrats will sooner or later bite America.

“I think, as I have called for over and over again, that the level of conversation, I think we can all dial down the temperature,” he said, according to the New York Post.

Adams spoke at a news conference about Trump’s Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden.

The Harris campaign likened the Sunday event to a Nazi rally.

Adams said he would “strongly disagree” with those saying the rally should not have been allowed.

“This is America. This is New York, and I think it’s important that we allow individuals to exercise their right to get their message clear to New Yorkers,” he said. “And our job as a city and as a Police Department is to make sure they can do that in a peaceful, in a peaceful way.”

The rally brought out all sorts of Trump supporters, some of whom camped out beginning Saturday to ensure they would get inside, according to the Post.

“We love Trump,” attendee Patty Vitala, 57, said. “I love Trump and it’s cold out but it’s worth the wait. We want to make sure we get in.”

Vitala said she and her friends arrived in line at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

“I was almost going to doze off. We do have a hotel room to go back to change but we’ll most likely be sitting out here for the night so we don’t lose our seats and make sure we get in,” she said.

Debbie Carrol, 69, said Trump deserves a New York welcome.

“He’s home. This is home. They should give him a good welcoming,” she said.

“This epic event, in the heart of President Trump’s home city, will be a showcase of the historic political movement that President Trump has built in the final days of the campaign,” a Trump campaign press release said, according to Fox News.

The campaign said the rally will show why Trump is “the best choice to fix everything that Kamala Harris broke.”

