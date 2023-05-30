Trump Has Game-Changing Plan to End Huge 'Magnet' for Illegal Immigration and Secure Our Border

Former President Donald Trump says that if he is elected to the White House, he will prevent children of illegal immigrants born in the U.S. from automatically becoming American citizens.

“As part of my plan to secure the border, on Day One of my new term in office, I will sign an executive order making clear to federal agencies that under the correct interpretation of the law, going forward, the future children of illegal aliens will not receive automatic U.S. citizenship,” Trump said in a Tuesday news release.

“My policy will choke off a major incentive for continued illegal immigration, deter more migrants from coming, and encourage many of the aliens [President] Joe Biden has unlawfully let into our country to go back to their home countries,” Trump said.

In a video posted to Twitter, Trump excoriated Biden’s record on illegal immigration.

#AGENDA47: President Trump’s plan to discourage illegal immigration by ENDING automatic citizenship for the children of illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/3iytgg45st — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 30, 2023

“Joe Biden has launched an illegal foreign invasion of our country, allowing a record number of illegal aliens to storm across our borders,” Trump said.

“Under Biden’s current policies, even though these millions of illegal border crossers have entered the country unlawfully, all of their future children will become automatic U.S. citizens. Can you imagine?”

As the number of illegal immigrants climbs, Trump pictured the result.

“They’ll be eligible for welfare, taxpayer-funded health care, the right to vote, chain migration and countless other government benefits, many of which will also profit the illegal alien parents,” he said.

“This policy is a reward for breaking the laws of the United States and is obviously a magnet, helping draw the flood of illegals across our borders. They come by the millions.”

Trump said he will change that, leading one Twitter user to write, “This is what America needs, desperately.”

This is what America needs, desperately. — Steve Franssen (@SteveFranssen) May 30, 2023

“My order will also end [the] unfair practice known as birth tourism, where hundreds of thousands of people from all over the planet squat in hotels for their last few weeks of pregnancy to illegitimately and illegally obtain U.S. citizenship for the child, often to later exploit chain migration to jump the line and get green cards for themselves and their family members,” Trump added.

Trump said that for a child to automatically be granted U.S. citizenship, “at least one parent will have to be a citizen or a legal resident.”

“We will secure our borders and we will restore our sovereignty. Starting on Day One, our country will be great again. Our country will be a country again. We’ll have borders, we’ll have proper education, and we’ll put America first,” he said.

The news release said the U.S. is one of the few nations in the world that bestows citizenship on the children of illegal aliens and that Trump’s plan is grounded in sound legal theory.

“Constitutional scholars have shown for decades that granting automatic citizenship to the children of illegal aliens born in the United States is based on a patently incorrect interpretation of the 14th Amendment,” the release said.

