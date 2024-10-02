Trump Gave JD Vance Two Words of Advice Before VP Debate

During a recent appearance, former President Donald Trump shared his pre-debate advice to his running mate, Republican Sen. J.D Vance of Ohio.

On Tuesday night, Vance debated Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.

“Have fun,” Trump said in recounting his advice, according to a video posted by The Washington Post. “I said, ‘J.D., have fun.’”

“I said, ‘J.D. have a lot of fun,’” Trump recounted.

During the debate, Vance was strident when speaking of the damage done by the immigration policies of the Biden administration, of which Vice President Kamala Harris, often dubbed the Biden administration’s border czar, is a major part of, according to Fox News.

“Before we talk about deportations, we have to stop the bleeding. We have a historic immigration crisis because Kamala Harris started and said that she wanted to undo all of Donald Trump’s border policies,” Vance said.

“You’ve gotta reimplement Donald Trump’s border policies, build the wall, reimplement deportations,” he added.

Deportations, he said, “start with the criminal migrants.”

“About a million of those people have committed some form of crime in addition to crossing the border illegally, I think you start for deportations on those folks,” he said.

Did Trump’s advice work? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1486 Votes) No: 1% (10 Votes)

Vance said Washington needs to enforce laws, not hamstring those trying to enforce them, according to Fox News.

“First of all, the gross majority of what we need to do to the southern border is just empowering law enforcement to do their job,” Vance said.

“I’ve been to the southern border more than our ‘border czar’ Kamala Harris has been. And it’s actually heartbreaking because the Border Patrol agents, they just want to be empowered to do their job,” he said.

I never thought I would see the day. CNN IS ADMITTING THAT JD VANCE CARRIED THIS DEBATE. KING: “Vance carried it” on the top two issues of the race: the economy and immigration. pic.twitter.com/4flEy7MqPt — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 2, 2024

Vance did not shy away from the controversy over community-based claims emerging from Springfield, Ohio, of the damage done by Haitian immigrants to the quality of life in the community. Vance brought those allegations to the national political stage.

“Now, Gov. Walz brought up the community of Springfield, and he’s very worried about the things that I’ve said in Springfield,” Vance said.

“Look, in Springfield, Ohio, and in communities all across this country, you’ve got schools that are overwhelmed. You’ve got hospitals that are overwhelmed. You’ve got housing that is totally unaffordable because we brought in millions of illegal immigrants to compete with Americans for scarce homes,” he said.

“The people that I’m most worried about in Springfield, Ohio, are the American citizens who have had their lives destroyed by Kamala Harris’ open border. It is a disgrace, Tim, and I actually think I agree with you. I think you want to solve this problem, but I don’t think that Kamala Harris does,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.