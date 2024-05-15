Donald Trump may be in line to receive a major congressional award, and the Democrats will likely not be very happy if it comes to pass.

Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is hoping to give former President Donald Trump a major congressional award “in recognition of his exceptional leadership and dedication to strengthening America’s diplomatic relations during his presidency,” Fox News reported.

Rep. Luna is leading a group of other GOP representatives who want to give Trump the Congressional Gold Medal. Joining the Florida congresswoman is fellow Floridian Mike Waltz, Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Andy Ogles of Tennessee, and Randy Weber of Texas.

“President Trump’s fearless leadership reestablished America as a respected and admired global power,” Luna said.

“It is time we recognize a president who put our country first and secured global peace through bold diplomacy,” she added.

“Despite the liberal media’s attempts to spread fear, America and the world were undoubtedly safer under President Donald Trump. One of our duties in Congress is to honor those who have contributed significantly to our nation, and that’s why I’m introducing this legislation,” she said.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal are the two highest civilian awards in the U.S.

Despite endorsing Ron DeSantis earlier this year, Republican and House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good is also supporting Luna’s proposal.

“President Trump did more in four years on behalf of the American people than any president in my lifetime. He secured our border, achieved historic peace in the Middle East, and implemented policies that helped our economy prosper,” Good said of the medal proposal.

“The last three years of a failed Biden administration have only served as a stark contrast to President Trump’s record,” he added.

Other recipients have included the Dalai Lama, members of the Tuskegee Airmen, golfer Jack Nicklaus, and many others, Politico added.

If Trump were to be awarded the medal, he would be the first former president to receive the award since Ronald Reagan was honored in 2000, the Washington Examiner wrote.

Before Reagan, other presidents honored by the medal include George Washington, Ulysses S. Grant, Harry Truman, and Gerald Ford.

Still, it seems unlikely that Trump will receive the honor. While it is likely the House of Representatives could agree to the measure and pass it onto the Senate, it seems far less likely that the upper chamber will agree and add their imprimatur to the proposal.

GOP House members have tried a number of ways to show their support for the former president. Rep. Reschenthaler, for instance, proposed that Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia be renamed as the Donald J. Trump International Airport.

Embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson also showed up to support Trump when he appeared in Manhattan during the former president’s corporate records trial.

Donald Trump most certainly deserves an award such as this, far more than the man currently occupying the White House. As every move Biden makes seems to make life more difficult — and even more dangerous — for Americans, Trump is trying to put America back on the right track.

