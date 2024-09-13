Trump Gets Asked About His 9/11 Memorial Interaction with Kamala Harris: 'What Did You Say?'

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris dueled with words in a presidential debate.

So what was left to say when the competitors met Wednesday at Ground Zero in New York City for the annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

One reporter wanted to know, so when Trump visited a firehouse in Shanksville, Pennsylvania later on Wednesday, the reporter asked, “What did you say to Kamala Harris this morning when you shook hands?”

Speaking of the debate, Trump said, “We enjoyed it. I hope she enjoyed it, but we enjoyed it.”

Trump said Thursday there would be no rematch with Harris, who he called a “communist” during his Thursday appearance in Tucson, Arizona, according to the Arizona Republic,

Trump, who has said he would do away with the income tax on tips, took that concept one step further on Thursday.

“It’s time for the working man and woman to finally catch a break and that’s what we’re doing,” Trump said. “If you’re an overtime worker, if you’re past 40 hours a week … your overtime hours will be tax free.”

During his appearance, Trump cited the crisis in Springfield, Ohio, where Ohio State Police have been called in to assist local police.

“Twenty-thousand illegal Haitian immigrants have descended on a town of 58,000 people, destroying their way of life. This was a beautiful community; now, it’s ah –” Trump said.

Trump noted that residents are worried about their way of life.

“Residents are reporting that the migrants are walking off with the town’s geese. They’re taking the geese. You know where the geese are, in the park. And even walking off with their pets.”

Trump noted that “millions of criminals and deranged people are coming into the USA” and said if elected he will “ban all mortgages for illegal aliens.”

Trump said Harris has been part of a policy agenda that has damaged the nation.

“I’m angry at Venezuelan gangs taking over Aurora, Colorado,” he said. “And illegal Haitian migrants taking over a beautiful place — Springfield, Ohio. I’m angry about young American girls being raped and sodomized and murdered by savage, criminal aliens.”

Trump touched on the debate.

“We had a monumental victory over comrade Kamala Harris,” he said, according to the Guardian.

“We will defend the Second Amendment, restore free speech, and we will secure our elections. Everyone will prosper, every family will thrive, and every day will be filled with joy and opportunity and hope,” Trump said, adding that he is seeking a victory “too big to rig.”

