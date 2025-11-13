Share
News
President Donald Trump speaks during an event about weight loss drugs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 6, 2025.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event about weight loss drugs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 6, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Gets Backlash from MAGA After Defending H-1B Visas by Saying Americans 'Don't Have Certain Talents'

 By Bryan Chai  November 13, 2025 at 6:00am
Share

MAGA is very upset right now.

And for once, it’s got nothing to do with some far-left activist or unhinged Democrat.

They’re mad at President Donald Trump’s own words.

On Wednesday, Fox News aired the second part of an interview between Trump and host Laura Ingraham. It covered a wide range of topics, but there was one part of it with which the president’s supporters took major issue.

See if you can pinpoint where Trump lost his followers in the clip below:

Trump and Ingraham were discussing this administration’s fondness of opening up AI development when the Fox News host segued to a critical question regarding how the Trump administration will be able to staff that initiative.

“Does that mean the H-1B visa thing will not be a big priority for your administration? Because if you want to raise wages for American workers, you can’t flood the country with tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of workers,” Ingraham asked.

“I agree, but you also do have to bring in talent,” Trump responded.

Do you disagree with Trump’s explanation about the need for H-1B workers?

“We have plenty of talented people,” Ingraham said.

“No, you don’t.”

“We don’t have talented people?”

“No, you don’t have certain talents, and people have to learn,” Trump said. “You can’t take people off an unemployment line and say, ‘I’m going to put you into a factory where we are going to make missiles.’”

“How did we ever do it before when you and I were growing up?” Ingraham asked, interrupting Trump.

Related:
Republicans Accuse Democrats of Deceptive Redaction in New Epstein Email Release

It’s here that Trump proffers his most curious thoughts: The president cited the Georgia auto plant ICE raid (which saw quite a few South Korean workers deported) and made it seem like that whole operation was a mistake he didn’t approve of.

Trump noted how complicated and dangerous making car batteries can be, before adding: “Well, they wanted [the Koreans] to get out of the country. You’re going to need that, Laura.”

(It’s unclear who “they” is referring to.)

This somewhat unexpected rhetoric from Trump sparked backlash from some of his most vocal MAGA supporters all across social media.

Former Trump transition team member Steve Milloy took Ingraham’s side of this exchange:

“The argument that there aren’t enough talented Americans is bogus,” Milloy argued. “If they cost more, Big Tech can afford it for sure.”

Conservative pundit Mike Cernovich, meanwhile, came out and said Trump crushed his movement with that line.

“Trump broke everyone’s heart with this line about the American workforce and H-1B’s,” Cernovich posted.

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh meanwhile argued that even if Trump’s claim about the lack of local talent were true, it’s all the more reason to focus on training up Americans.

Other MAGA voices pointed out that American ingenuity helped create the nuclear bomb and won the space race.

Jack Posobiec took a more holistic approach to Trump’s remarks and brought the question to the people:

At the time of publishing, Posobiec’s poll had over 44,000 responses — and over 95 percent of respondents said that America should focus on American workers over expanding the H-1B visa program.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Trump Gets Backlash from MAGA After Defending H-1B Visas by Saying Americans 'Don't Have Certain Talents'
WATCH: Even CNN's Dana Bash Is Left Wincing as Fetterman Graphically Describes Hate Messages He Gets from the Left
Democratic Senate Staffer Caught Posing as a Lawyer in Attempt to Free Illegal Alien: ICE
Breaking: FBI Arrests Newsom's Ex-Chief of Staff on 23-Count Indictment - Bank and Wire Fraud, Conspiracy to Defraud the US, Obstruction of Justice, and More
Trump Fires Back at Michelle Obama After She Criticizes His East Wing Project
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation