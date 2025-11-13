Trump Gets Backlash from MAGA After Defending H-1B Visas by Saying Americans 'Don't Have Certain Talents'

MAGA is very upset right now.

And for once, it’s got nothing to do with some far-left activist or unhinged Democrat.

They’re mad at President Donald Trump’s own words.

On Wednesday, Fox News aired the second part of an interview between Trump and host Laura Ingraham. It covered a wide range of topics, but there was one part of it with which the president’s supporters took major issue.

See if you can pinpoint where Trump lost his followers in the clip below:

Trump and Ingraham were discussing this administration’s fondness of opening up AI development when the Fox News host segued to a critical question regarding how the Trump administration will be able to staff that initiative.

“Does that mean the H-1B visa thing will not be a big priority for your administration? Because if you want to raise wages for American workers, you can’t flood the country with tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of workers,” Ingraham asked.

“I agree, but you also do have to bring in talent,” Trump responded.

“We have plenty of talented people,” Ingraham said.

“No, you don’t.”

“We don’t have talented people?”

“No, you don’t have certain talents, and people have to learn,” Trump said. “You can’t take people off an unemployment line and say, ‘I’m going to put you into a factory where we are going to make missiles.’”

“How did we ever do it before when you and I were growing up?” Ingraham asked, interrupting Trump.

It’s here that Trump proffers his most curious thoughts: The president cited the Georgia auto plant ICE raid (which saw quite a few South Korean workers deported) and made it seem like that whole operation was a mistake he didn’t approve of.

Trump noted how complicated and dangerous making car batteries can be, before adding: “Well, they wanted [the Koreans] to get out of the country. You’re going to need that, Laura.”

(It’s unclear who “they” is referring to.)

This somewhat unexpected rhetoric from Trump sparked backlash from some of his most vocal MAGA supporters all across social media.

Former Trump transition team member Steve Milloy took Ingraham’s side of this exchange:

.@IngrahamAngle is correct. The MAGA thing to do is to hire American. Forget H-1B visas. Our universities and trade schools turn out plenty of smart kids that can do Big Tech work. The argument that there aren’t enough talented Americans is bogus. If they cost more, Big Tech can… https://t.co/Iy4CyxCVSy — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) November 12, 2025

“The argument that there aren’t enough talented Americans is bogus,” Milloy argued. “If they cost more, Big Tech can afford it for sure.”

Conservative pundit Mike Cernovich, meanwhile, came out and said Trump crushed his movement with that line.

Trump broke everyone’s heart with this line about the American workforce and H-1B’s.https://t.co/RO8j6EFFWz — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 12, 2025

“Trump broke everyone’s heart with this line about the American workforce and H-1B’s,” Cernovich posted.

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh meanwhile argued that even if Trump’s claim about the lack of local talent were true, it’s all the more reason to focus on training up Americans.

Even if it were true that we don’t have enough talented people in this country, which it isn’t, that would be all the more reason to stop importing foreigners. We need to train up our own people. Give actual Americans a shot. America is for Americans. https://t.co/4jVxiGEGSY — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 12, 2025

Other MAGA voices pointed out that American ingenuity helped create the nuclear bomb and won the space race.

Jack Posobiec took a more holistic approach to Trump’s remarks and brought the question to the people:

Official Poll: Should America expand the H-1B Program or focus on American workers? — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 12, 2025

At the time of publishing, Posobiec’s poll had over 44,000 responses — and over 95 percent of respondents said that America should focus on American workers over expanding the H-1B visa program.

