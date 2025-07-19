Trump Gets Bad News in Poll About Epstein, Dems Get Even Worse News

President Donald Trump’s recent remarks on the Jeffrey Epstein case have even some supporters feeling perplexed or outraged — perhaps prematurely.

Indeed, as usual, the president remains several steps ahead of his hapless adversaries in the Democratic Party.

A Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday showed that while 63 percent of respondents disapproved of the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein case in particular, a whopping 72 percent of respondents disapproved of the job Democrats in Congress have done overall.

Moreover, a closer look reveals why the president should feel pretty good about his numbers, whereas Democrats have no hope.

For one thing, Quinnipiac has a reputation for leaning to the left.

Late in the 2024 campaign, for instance, when Quinnipiac surprisingly released polls favorable to Trump, many users on the social media platform X noted the pollster’s left-leaning reputation.

If Quinnipiac, arguably the most left-leaning pollster in the nation, has Trump up by 1, he’s positioned for a landslide. In 2020, they overestimated Biden by SEVEN points. If you apply that error to now, Trump would win by 8 points, which likely even translates to wins in… pic.twitter.com/8NTD1G55mF — Johannes Walter Reich (@johanneswreich) September 24, 2024

Quinnipiac is among the most left-leaning pollsters. https://t.co/dPKMn6IjAt — Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) October 2, 2024

🚨SHOCK POLLS BY QUINNIPIAC🚨 Michigan now: 🔴 Trump +3

Last month: 🔵 Harris +5 Wisconsin now: 🔴 Trump +2

Last month: 🔵 Harris +1 Pennsylvania: 🔵 Harris +2

Last month: 🔵 Harris +6 Quinnipiac always *overestimates* the Democratic presidential candidate. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 9, 2024

And Quinnipiac leans way left. https://t.co/oSBFMzYvst — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 30, 2024

In this latest poll, Quinnipiac showed Trump with only a 40 percent approval rating overall compared to 54 percent disapproval.

On Friday morning, however, the more accurate pollster Rasmussen Reports had Trump’s overall approval rating at 51 percent.

Trump Overnight Presidential Job Approval – is in. Single overnight approval for last night: 51.02% His approval moves up again in the 5-day avg. https://t.co/d3qWGjJQQZ pic.twitter.com/ZNJ50c8zRy — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) July 18, 2025

Likewise, as CNN reported Thursday, Trump’s approval rating among Republicans has actually increased during the Epstein controversy.

Furthermore, it remains possible that the president pretended to alienate his own supporters and thereby deliberately amplified the outrage over Epstein, a convicted child sex offender and suspected trafficker who allegedly died in federal prison in Aug. 2019, setting the stage for Trump’s announcement late Thursday that he had instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to “produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval,” regarding the late pedophile.

Either way, Trump’s decision to request the unsealing of Epstein-related grand jury testimony could reverse the entire recent narrative.

Democrats, on the other hand, remain hopeless.

For one thing, they have saddled themselves with repellent leaders and indefensible ideas.

Secondly, according to Quinnipiac’s latest poll, Democrats’ abysmal numbers stem in part from high internal disapproval.

Indeed, whereas 77 percent of Republican respondents approved of the way Republicans in Congress have performed, compared to only 20 percent disapproval, Democrats in Congress earned approval from only 39 percent of Democrat respondents, compared to 52 percent who disapproved.

That hardly strikes one as surprising. After all, Democrat legislators recently complained that their most unhinged voters actually have demanded violence.

In sum, do not allow the Epstein-related numbers to deceive or discourage you. Trump remains in a strong position relative to his adversaries, which means that the country remains in a strong position for the foreseeable future.

