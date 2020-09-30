Login
Trump Gets Biden To Freak in First 30 Minutes, Has VP Snarling 'Will You Shut Up, Man?'

By Joe Setyon
Published September 29, 2020 at 6:39pm
Former Vice President Joe Biden suggested President Donald Trump should “shut up” Tuesday during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.

The moment came during the debate’s first 30 minutes, as the Democratic nominee refused to answer a question about court-packing.

Debate moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News started by asking Biden whether or not he would support ending the filibuster or packing the Supreme Court were he to win the presidency.

“Whatever position I take on that, that’ll become the issue,” Biden said. “The American people should speak. You should go out and vote.”

“Vote and let your senators know how strongly you feel.”

Trump then asked: “Are you going to pack the court?”

Biden ignored Trump and continued encouraging people to vote.

So Trump asked again. Twice.

Biden ignored him both times, leading Trump to say: “He doesn’t want to answer the question.”

Biden essentially admitted that was true.

“I’m not going to answer the question,” Biden said.

Trump then cut in as Biden tried to continue.

“You want to put a lot of new Supreme Court justices, radical left,” Trump said.

“Will you shut up, man?” Biden replied.

But Trump wasn’t done.

“Who is on your list, Joe?” he asked.

Wallace then decided to end the segment, and after some snide comments from both candidates, they moved on.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in communication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
