Trump Gets Biden To Freak in First 30 Minutes, Has VP Snarling 'Will You Shut Up, Man?'

Former Vice President Joe Biden suggested President Donald Trump should “shut up” Tuesday during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.

The moment came during the debate’s first 30 minutes, as the Democratic nominee refused to answer a question about court-packing.

Debate moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News started by asking Biden whether or not he would support ending the filibuster or packing the Supreme Court were he to win the presidency.

“Whatever position I take on that, that’ll become the issue,” Biden said. “The American people should speak. You should go out and vote.”

“Vote and let your senators know how strongly you feel.”

TRENDING: Driver Who Allegedly Rammed Pro-Trump Crowd Prayed To Go Out a Martyr, Posts Link Her to 'Caravan 4 Justice' Group

Trump then asked: “Are you going to pack the court?”

Biden ignored Trump and continued encouraging people to vote.

So Trump asked again. Twice.

Do you think Biden was being disrespectful to Trump during the debate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (458 Votes) 4% (18 Votes)

Biden ignored him both times, leading Trump to say: “He doesn’t want to answer the question.”

Biden essentially admitted that was true.

“I’m not going to answer the question,” Biden said.

Trump then cut in as Biden tried to continue.

“You want to put a lot of new Supreme Court justices, radical left,” Trump said.

“Will you shut up, man?” Biden replied.

RELATED: Trump Wins Debate in 1 Phrase: Joe, I've Done More in 47 Months Than You Did in 47 Years

But Trump wasn’t done.

“Who is on your list, Joe?” he asked.

Wallace then decided to end the segment, and after some snide comments from both candidates, they moved on.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.